Gervase Warner on the floating or fixed exchange rate: | Local company

MASSY Group Chairman Gervase Warner said the question of whether Caribbean countries should have a fixed or a floating exchange rate is a bit of a red herring.

But he told a conference hosted by the Central Bank of Barbados last week that one of the reasons the group has requested the cross-listing of its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange is the exchange rate regime of T&T.

Warner was one of the panelists during the main discussion at the 41st Annual Review Seminar of the Central Bank of Barbados last Tuesday on Rebuilding Economies for the Future: Opportunities for Resilience Through Diversification. Other panellists were Ian Durant, Director of the Economic Department of the Caribbean Development Bank; and Michelle Doyle, Advisor to the Governor, Central Bank of Barbados.

In response to the question of whether resilient and competitive economies can be built in the Caribbean with fixed exchange rate regimes, I think so, we can build resilient economies. Fixed or floating foreign currencies; it’s a bit of a red herring. It depends a lot on the structure of each economy.

We should be much more focused on the things that can make us more efficient and more competitive. Unfortunately, some of these things are often not popular.

Earlier in his answer to the question, Warner said: I don’t know if fixing an exchange rate or floating an exchange rate is really the determining factor in the economic success and growth of our economies. ; whether that makes us more or less resilient.

It’s the fundamental and underlying performance of our economies that really matters. If you are going to be an export producer and you are lucky enough to have natural resources, be it sunny beaches and beautiful waters, oil or other minerals, you will have to work for it. You’re going to have to find a way to make yourself efficient.

By trying to achieve efficiencies just by adjusting an exchange rate, you will always be in a race to the bottom, as opposed to building strong institutions and businesses.

I am much more in favor of greater competitiveness by developing economies of scale in operations.

He said this involved looking beyond individual island markets and treating the entire Caricom region as a domestic market.

Warner advocated making the entire Caricom region accessible as a home market to each of us individually.

He said the Caricom Single Market and Economy (CSME) does not deliver on the promise and vision of 20 or 40 years ago.

Why Massy cross-quotes

On whether the Massy Groups offered to list on the Jamaica Stock Exchange would improve its competitiveness and resilience, Warner said: As attractive as it has been in the past to international investors.

Warner added: You know very well that international investors are not able to repatriate the proceeds of a sale of locally listed stocks in Trinidad and Tobago. This is a great nuisance for any sophisticated financial institution that transfers money.

Warner said the inability of international investors to repatriate proceeds from the sale of shares is a good example of a collapse that is making Trinidad and Tobago less competitive.

In a notice to shareholders on May 9, 2021, Massy said his board of directors had made the decision to cross-list the company’s shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange. The group said: The board reviewed the market sophistication and growth opportunities evident in the Jamaican securities market, which has become increasingly dynamic in recent years.

Group Chairman Massy said the Jamaica Stock Exchange is attractive to international investors as the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange once was.

He said the Massy Group sees the Jamaica Stock Exchange as a place where we can invite more shareholders, more institutional investors, more traders to participate in Massy Holdings stock.

For us, this represents a new step in this integration of the Caribbean in the spirit of what we have created at Caricom.

Group chairman Massy said all publicly traded entities that operate in multiple jurisdictions in the region would prefer to have an exchange where the shares of those companies could all be traded with economies of scale on a more robust platform than the multiple, small purses of the region.

If you were to ask any of us, would we like to have a financial services regulator for banks and insurance companies, (the answer would be) absolutely. It’s a big nuisance to deal with 14 different regulators, especially with all the new regulations coming out that are internationally inspired and affect us as small entities.

Warner said: Small entities that have to manage relationships with multiple regulators come at a cost, which then makes us uncompetitive. And we don’t understand that there’s a reason we’re making ourselves uncompetitive.

This is why Canadian banks are pulling out of the Caribbean because it’s just not worth the trouble to operate in all these little islands with different regulators. It just doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Massy in Jamaica

In its 2020 annual report, Massy Holdings Ltd said it derives 7% of its pre-tax profit and 4% of its revenue from its Jamaican operations. The group indicated that it has two operations in Jamaica: Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) and Massy Distribution (Jamaica).

Massy Gas Products (Jamaica) is the market leader in the distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) in Jamaica, which is used as a fuel source for cooking, heating, power generation and manufacturing. MGPJ imports and markets its product under the Gas Pro brand and supplies LPG to commercial (bulk) and domestic (packaged) markets, according to the annual report.

As part of a strategy to focus on three core portfolios of integrated retail, engines and machinery and gas products, Massy Holdings sold Massy Technologies to a Jamaican company last year for around $ 50 million. of dollars.

The combined companies will have more than $ 250 million in annual revenues, operate in 19 countries and have more than 2,100 information technology professionals, according to the annual report.

The 2020 annual report indicates that Massy received approximately US $ 50 million for the sale of the companies.

Shareholder groups

The main shareholder of Massys is the National Insurance Board of T&T, according to the group’s 2020 annual report. NIBTT held 19,801,051 million of the 98,342,382 shares issued by Massy, ​​representing 20.13% of the company, as of September 30, 2020.

Other significant shareholders of Massy Holdings include:

RBC / RBTT Nominee Services Ltd

10,246,075;

RBC Trust / RBTT Ltd.

9,410,305

Republic Financial Holdings Ltd

7 198 348

Barbados Central Securities

Custodian5,909,175

Among the directors and senior executives of the company, the chairman of Massy Holdings, Robert Bermudez, holds the largest block. As of September 30, 2020, Bermudez held 14,820 shares in its name and 1,901,393 shares in what is described in the annual report as associated holdings. This suggests that a shareholder associated with Bermudez acquired 1,111,489 Massy Holdings shares between October 1, 2019 and September 30, 2020.

Massy’s share price closed at $ 80.50 a share on Friday, raising its market cap to $ 7.91 billion. The day after Massy’s board of directors decided to list the company’s shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange on May 7, Massy was trading at $ 65 a share.