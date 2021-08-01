Data management by companies | Data management use cases

Comprehensive data management is essential for businesses to learn from their data.

Data analytics and business intelligence (BI) are driven by creative data management practices, which have also been shown to increase operational efficiency and cost savings, according to vendor case studies.

Find out below how organizations are working with vendors today on their data management solutions:

Funding: Nasdaq

Nasdaq is a global financial services company that operates the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in the United States and eight European stock exchanges.

The number of automated trading platforms has increased significantly and since 2018 the market volatility has also increased.

To accommodate the large volume of transactions, a robust data management framework must be in place. Nasdaq has moved to an Amazon Web Services (AWS) data warehouse to help them manage the billions of records they have to process daily. The Nasdaq also set up a data lake framework that allowed them to adapt quickly if needed. This is due to the ability of this framework to separate storage and compute functions.

With this system in place, when market volatility increased in February 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to cope with the increased demand, which reached around 70 billion records per day, with a peak of 113 billion records.

Prompt processing of these records is essential for the Nasdaq, as they depend on them for their billing and reporting processes. With its AWS solution in place, the Nasdaq is able to finish loading the data needed to generate its billing and billing information an hour or two after the market closes.

Medical: Bausch & Lomb

Bausch & Lomb India is looking to increase the volume of contact lens sales they make in the Indian market.

However, as they embarked on this campaign, they realized that going through the various stages of offering free trials to make shopping easier was a complicated process.

To help them, they called on three Oracle products. They used Oracle Responsys Campaign Management to help them execute their marketing campaigns. This allows them to efficiently collect customer data and have it all in one place. With the platform, they were able to increase engagement and achieve higher conversion rates, while lowering the cost of customer acquisition.

They also used the Oracle CX platform to help drive increased engagement and higher conversion rates. Finally, Bausch & Lamb used the Oracle B2B service to manage customer and influencer data. This allows them to collect information that helps them create personalized and automated communications that are useful in increasing their influence in the market.

With these products, they now have a detailed view of customer behaviors and can see how customers interact with them and create more targeted marketing efforts.

Food: Dallant

As Dallant grew, they struggled to meet the demands of their customers.

They needed a flexible support system, and they also needed an integrated, company-wide information management system.

With SAP / 4HANA, they were able to obtain a solution that helped them increase administrative efficiency and overall productivity.

One of the most important benefits is the real-time monitoring provided to them by SAP / 4HANA. This enables them to make better data management and overall business decisions.

Finance: Financial Cloth

Financial Fabric recognized that to meet the needs of their customers, they needed a robust solution that allowed them to take advantage of analytics while protecting confidential information.

An in-house solution would have been prohibitively expensive, but they still needed a robust solution. They chose to use DataHub on Microsoft Azure because it allowed them to achieve their goals, while maintaining a high level of security. Datahub collects information in a data warehouse from a number of sources, such as fund administrators and prime brokers. This data is then used by business intelligence tools connected to Microsoft SQL Server analysis services.

Without this solution, analysts would have to manually collect and process the data. Customers are able to generate high-quality analysis and reports with the data collected without the need for specialist assistance.

Finance: Arabesque

Arabesque uses artificial intelligence (AI) to find general market trends that help clients create personalized investment strategies.

Instead of having their own infrastructure, they use Google Cloud to help them scale their product. Before moving to Google Cloud, the company’s development team spent time on DevOps activities that could have been spent on AI research, which is Arabesques’ core competency.

They use a number of Google Cloud solutions in conjunction with Kubernetes to collect and analyze data on thousands of businesses in 75 countries.

By using Google Cloud, Arabesque allows its developers to focus on their core business, it cuts training time for new developers, it has allowed them to increase their reach in the market, and it has also reduced their costs of server, since Google Cloud operates on a pay-as-you-go model.