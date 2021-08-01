Business
How to invest in AMC and really make money in the long run
AMC, the country’s largest movie channel and darling of even stock aficionados, has all the hallmarks of a disaster movie: a monster (the pandemic), dubious actions of the main characters (owned by the company) and skanky fundamentals (too much debt, dilution of the share price).
That’s not to say that the fast-growing streaming services are eating away at its customer base like acid, and the Delta virus variant could stifle former multiplex enthusiasts’ thoughts on the comeback.
In any disaster film, the besieged good guys also discover the vulnerability of monsters. In War of the Worlds, HG Wells’ classic book on the Martian invasion later turned into multiple films, Alien Weakness is a lack of immunity to germs on our planet. For AMC and other struggling companies like GameStop
GME
Today, that translates into the transformation of memes stocks, which former heavy hedge funds sold short, into a cause famous for Gen Z investors. Young amateur stock jockeys have swelled these names, the sticking to those smug Wall Street tycoons, who get caught in short squeeze.
Due to crowd support at Robinhood, AMC has seen its stock price triple so far in 2021. That’s despite losing $ 4.5 billion last year ($ 1.42 per share) so that film audiences frightened by the pandemic stayed home, and also recorded a loss of $ 500 million in the 2021 first quarter. Second-quarter earnings, expected Aug. 9, are expected to show a narrower loss, to just 91 cents per share, according to the Zachs Consensus. In the January-March quarter, attendance fell by nearly 90% compared to the period of the previous year.
The popularity of AMC shares has been a boon for the chain, although the outfit has diluted many shares through new shares issued. The company has launched common stock offerings, raising a total of $ 1.25 billion in much-needed cash in a difficult time like now. Analysts predict the company will be in red ink for at least three years.
Meanwhile, management, led by CEO Adam Aron, also reduced net debt to $ 4.6 billion as of March 31, from $ 5.4 billion. In addition, it finalized a stock exchange debt offer and extended the maturities of $ 1.7 billion of bonds until 2026. As a result, S&P Global Ratings last month the AMC rating was upgraded from CCC- to CCC +. Granted, this is still deeply rooted in the territory of junk bonds, but represents a step forward.
The bigger question is: does AMC have a future, or will it be reduced to little or nothing? Think of all the big companies of yesteryear, like Eastman Kodak
KODK
XRX
Maybe AMC can avoid this fate. In the near future, AMC will likely consolidate its grip on what remains of the cinematic audience. Many small farms have collapsed over the past year. Regal Entertainment and Cinemark, its two biggest American competitors, are in a more fragile situation and AMC could end up last in the chain.
After that, AMC has to bet that people will eventually want to return to widescreen auditoriums which, indeed, offer a much richer viewing experience than even the largest TVs in the home. Going out to the movies has always been a common endeavor, and like live sports, which are making a decent comeback, could win back their customers. Real sporting events seen in stadiums provide the additional grounding drama for the home team. Once Hollywood started releasing better movies, its pandemic entries were a bit lame (Principle, anyone?) sitting in the dark to watch a blockbuster will have better appeal.
If you agree with this thesis, when is the right time to buy AMC shares? One answer is to buy on the dips. In fact, they were now down: AMC has fallen almost 30% since mid-June, in part due to the appearance of the Delta variant. And there’s a good chance the Robinhood gang is tiring pf AMC.
At this point, is buying the stocks crazy gambling? Sure. Yet look at other pandemic-hit stocks rising again, such as oil companies. That might be enough for a Hollywood ending.
