Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Policybazaar is hosted by Etech Aces Marketing & Consulting, which is also home to the Paisabazaar Loan Marketplace. Its long list of enviable investors also includes True North, Steadview Capital, Ribbit Capital, Inventus, Chiratae Ventures & Wellington Management. Business listing plans follow a surge in demand for online health and life insurance products after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Softbank, Temasek & Info Edge Backed Policybazaar Files for Mega Rs 6,017 Crs IPO Targeting $ 5.5 Billion to $ 6 Billion Valuation


How Indians Use Clubhouse: From Talent Hunting To Live Shows, A Look At Some Popular Venues



