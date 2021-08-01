New Orleans, Baton Rouge area People in Business as of August 1, 2021 | Economic news

New Orleans area

Jones Walker LLPappointed New Orleans partnerRichard Cortizasas the firm’s senior director of diversity, working with firm management and the diversity committee on diversity efforts.

Cortizas began his legal career with Jones Walker in 2004. He left the firm in 2010 to serve as executive counsel to New Orleans mayor Mitch Landrieu and city attorney until 2013. Before to practice law, he was regional director at the time. US Senator Mary Landrieu. Cortizas is working on a diversity, equity and inclusion certification from Stanford University.

Xavier University of LouisiananamedJeff A. Haleas director of corporate and foundation relations within the framework of theInstitutional Promotion Office.

He will be responsible for creating and expanding collaborations, partnerships and philanthropic relationships with businesses and foundations in support of academic, student and community relations. Hale graduated from LSU after earning an MA and PhD, both in history. He also holds a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Maine.

Le Midien New OrleanspromotedDebra Desaulniersto the general manager and appointedJanine Raffrayas sales manager.

Desaulniers was deputy director general. She joined Le Mridien in 2019 and was part of the team to support the hotel in a management transition and renovation.

Raffray has been Associate Director of Sales at Loews Hotel for the past five years and has worked in the industry for 30 years.

Baton Rouge district

theDunham SchoolnamedCiara Martinas Director of Annual Donations, overseeing fundraising for the Dunham Fund.

Martin worked for Womans Hospital, where she was responsible for philanthropy, coordinating employee donations and working with donors for the annual hospital donation campaign. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration, with a minor in Marketing, from Southeastern Louisiana University.

Investor bank NAnamedElizabeth adleras Director of Treasury Management / Senior Vice President, advising clients and prospects on financial systems in collaboration with commercial banking and retail branch teams.

She was Head of Commercial Relations at Wells Fargo Bank and previously Executive Director of Cash Management at JP Morgan Chase Bank for 13 years. She has 35 years of experience in the banking industry. The New Orleans native graduated from Loyola University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in finance.

Remuneration of LUBA workersnamedPierre de Treyto the newly created position of Senior Business Development Underwriter to support the company’s expansion in Alabama and Tennessee.

Stone was Assistant Vice President, Business Development, with FCCI Insurance Group in Birmingham, Alabama. The Auburn University alumnus is an associate member of the board of directors of the Alabama Independent Insurance Association and past president of the Insurance Marketing Association of Alabama.

theLSU AgCenternamedTed Gauthierat the head ofDepartment of Agricultural Chemistry.

The Avoyelles Parish native received a doctorate in chemistry from LSU in 2000. After spending time in private industry, he returned to academia in 2002 at the University of South Florida in Tampa for nearly a decade. ‘a decade before returning to the AgCenter.

Lafayette district

The No.2 Hospital Services District Board of Directors appointedDr Derek J. Metoyerserve on theFiduciary Authority of the Opelousas General Hospitalboard of directors.

Metoyer, a family doctor, will replace Dr Richard Tate, who recently retired. Metoyer is the owner / president ofMetoyer Family Medical Corp. Inc., the medical clinic he opened in 1998.

Metoyer grew up in the 7th Ward of New Orleans. He completed his medical training at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans and completed his internship and residency at the Baton Rouge Generals Family Physician Program, where he served as Chief Resident. He is an active member of the medical staff of the Opelousas General Health System and is the Medical Director of the Elara Caring Home Health Agency. He was Chief of Staff at Opelousas General from 2006 to 2010 and is a former Chairman of the System Medicine Committee and former Staff Physician at Opelousas Doctors Hospital.