Norwegian offshore wind has oil and gas links – POLITICO

Norway has become one of the richest countries on the planet by selling its oil and gas. She now hopes to use some of the same technology to go green.

Many oil companies that have helped extract fossil fuels under the sea are jumping into the country’s nascent offshore wind business, but there is a catch. At least initially, much of the green electricity will be used to reduce emissions from oil and gas platforms.

Norway already has an abundance of hydropower, which accounts for 96 percent of electricity production and gives households and industry access to relatively cheap energy. This, added to the generous subsidies generated by fossil fuel exports, has created a booming market for electric cars.

Offshore wind will be used to electrify offshore oil and gas facilities. Around a trimester of Norway’s carbon emissions come from offshore platforms, generated by on-site gas turbines. The switch to wind power could help the country reduce its emissions in line with its obligations under the Paris Agreement, and could also supply other countries with drilling platforms in the North Sea.

This will help companies reduce direct emissions from offshore platforms called Scope 1 and emissions from the electricity the company uses, called Scope 2. Together, these amount about 10 percent of an oil company’s carbon footprint. What it won’t do is tackle scope 3 emissions from end-users like cars and airplanes.

“The direct emissions from driving a car will be the same even if the oil is produced using renewable electricity,” said Sven Reinke, senior vice president of Moodys Investors Service.

But these doubts don’t stop a rush for green energy offshore.

“Oil companies want to enter the renewable energy sector because society is expected to be less dependent on oil in 20 to 30 years,” said Reinke.

Both Shell and PA recently announced that they will bid for a permit in the next Norwegian license cycles for offshore wind development, in partnership with Norwegian companies. Norwegian national oil company Equinor and Italys Eni the latter via its subsidiary Vrgrnn are planning to collaborate on floating offshore wind projects.

Norway has confirmed plans around 3 gigawatts of fixed-bottom installations and 1.5 GW of floating wind in the North Sea, and there could be more if there is interest. The opening of the first round of licenses for floating wind in an area of ​​the southwest coast of Norway known as Utsira Nord is expected by the end of the year.

The business is less lucrative than pumping oil and gas, but also carries less risk, Reinke said.

Offshore wind is expected to provide more stable and predictable returns, it is a less volatile investment than oil, ”he said.

Press to go green

Fossil fuel companies are also seeing that they are going to have to turn to greener forms of energy if they want their companies to survive. Most of the European oil majors have set global renewable energy targets, with BP targeting 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030 and TotalEnergies targeting 100 GW of renewable energy.

Oil majors are under pressure from investors and society to cut emissions and think twice about investing in fossil fuels, said Carlos Bernardo Torres Diaz, director of Rystad Energy, a consultancy based in Oslo. A second point is that the technological costs of renewable energies have fallen to the point that it makes economic sense to invest in offshore wind as well. Before, it took a lot of grants to develop projects. “

Norway only subsidizes floating wind turbines, a technology that is less mature than stationary wind turbines.

“One downside is that the majors are used to very high returns. The profit margins of offshore wind are much lower than those of oil and gas. The potential revenues are therefore much lower than those to which the oil companies are. regulars, ”Diaz said.

While the Norwegian domestic market is already well supplied with hydropower, offshore wind could boost electricity exports to northwestern Europe. Norway’s electricity export capacity is increasing; a new 1.4 GW interconnection between Norway and Germany became operational in May. A 1.4 GW link between Norway and the United Kingdom was finished in june and will become operational later this year.

There is also pressure to clean up Norway’s energy mix, of which only 56% comes from hydropower and other green sources, and to reduce overall CO2 emissions, which have increased by 31% compared to the levels of 2010 from 2018, according to at the International Energy Agency.

“We need more power, also to support the deployment of battery farms and the production of hydrogen,” said Kristina Frberg, senior climate advisor at WWF Norway.

Offshore wind power, especially from floating platforms, is less controversial than onshore projects. The 1 GW Fosen Vind in central Norway sparked a public outcry and divided the nation.

Let’s not repeat the mistakes of onshore wind concessions where projects have been built in sensitive areas and the natural diversity law has not been fully respected, ”Frberg said. Is key and we need to develop marine sanctuaries for it. protect habitat. “

Fredrik Nordb, senior policy adviser at WWF Norway, wants the government to target 3 GW of floating facilities by 2030, double the current plan.

“Just four years ago, then Norwegian Energy Minister Tord Lien said the floating offshore wind farm in Norway was a failure in the short to medium term,” Nordb said. after all a positive development that oil companies are investing in offshore wind. “

