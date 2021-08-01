Pearson launches Pearson +, the Netflix Wannabe for textbooks





Photo: Adam berry (Getty Images) As if there weren’t enough services with a + in their name, here’s another one for your list: Pearson +, the Netflix aspirant for college textbooks. Pearson recently unveiled Pearson +, a desktop and mobile app that will feature digital manuals from the company’s catalog through a two-tier subscription model. The single level of $ 9.99 per month gives students access to a Pearson textbook, while the multiple level of $ 14.99 provides access to over 1,500 textbooks. In a press release, the company said Pearson + will provide students with the most flexible and cost-effective way to access textbooks and digital study tools. The application will be published on American campusesin autumn. When you compare this offer to the prices of textbooks printed on Pearsons website for the moment which include a laboratory manual at $ 63.99 and one engineering manual at $ 181.32, among a range of other prices that sound like a steal. Students are clear that they prefer the convenience and affordability of digital learning tools like Pearson +, Andy Bird, CEO of Pearson, said in the release. With Pearson +, we are reinventing the learning experience for students and building direct relationships with them, which will allow us to continue to improve the product with the features they need and want. Bird added that the company wants students to spend less time worrying about buying their books and more time enjoying their college experience. In addition to digital textbooks, Pearson + subscribers will also receive a set of study tools, including audio versions of books, enhanced search functions,created and customizable flashcards, and the ability to change the fonts and backgrounds of books, among others. G / O Media may earn a commission Now, while it all sounds dandy, let’s remember the key message here: Pearson + allows one-time or unlimited access to the Pearson book catalog. It may be very nice, but like the Financial Time points out, many students are assigned textbooks from various publishers. It could also create another problem: pressuring teachers to choose textbooks that might not be the best for the class. Maybe the access agreement, or pressure from students with subscriptions, means faculty are forced to go with a textbook that isn’t necessarily the best for the course, Eddie Watson, vice president president for programs and educational innovation at the Association of American Colleges and Universities, told The Times. The risk is that this rules out other options that might be more open and more affordable.

