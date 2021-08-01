Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

15 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control
















According to an NSE circular, the quantity freeze limit for Nifty derivative contracts is 2,800, while it is 1,200 for Bank Nifty and 2,800 for Nifty Financial Services.

NSE sets quantity freeze limits for Nifty, Bank Nifty and Nifty Financial Services derivatives


  • Softbank, Temasek & Info Edge Backed Policybazaar Files for Mega Rs 6,017 Crs IPO Targeting $ 5.5 Billion to $ 6 Billion Valuation

  • COVID-19: India records single-day increase of 41,831 new cases, 541 deaths

  • IPO-Bound Delhivery, Backed By Softbank, Tiger Global and Carlyle, Seals $ 200 Million Deal to Acquire Spoton Logistics

  • Assam-Mizoram border conflict: states ignore summons from respective officials; the deadlock continues

  • Lalan Singh is the new president of JD (U); The party opposes coercive measures to control the population

  • PM Narendra Modi to launch new e-RUPI digital payment solution on August 2

  • Cryptocurrency Price Today Aug 1: Bitcoin Up To $ 41,711

  • Fitness planner: how to run faster and beat your personal best

  • Book review | A Rude Life is the revealing tale of a man who saw it, was there

  • Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ survives hack, but reopens old wound

  • The Louvres Art Sleuth is looking for looted paintings

  • Gasoline and diesel prices on July 31: Fuel prices are stable for the 15th consecutive day; check the rates in your city

  • Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV spied in India ahead of launch in early 2022 OVERDRIVE




  • Softbank, Temasek & Info Edge Backed Policybazaar Files for Mega Rs 6,017 Crs IPO Targeting $ 5.5 Billion to $ 6 Billion Valuation

  • COVID-19: India records single-day increase of 41,831 new cases, 541 deaths

  • IPO-Bound Delhivery, Backed By Softbank, Tiger Global and Carlyle, Seals $ 200 Million Deal to Acquire Spoton Logistics

  • Assam-Mizoram border conflict: states ignore summons from respective officials; the deadlock continues

  • Lalan Singh is the new president of JD (U); The party opposes coercive measures to control the population

  • PM Narendra Modi to launch new e-RUPI digital payment solution on August 2

  • Cryptocurrency Price Today August 1: Bitcoin Up To $ 41,711

  • Fitness planner: how to run faster and beat your personal best

  • Book review | A Rude Life is the revealing tale of a man who saw it, was there

  • Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ survives hack, but reopens old wound

  • The Louvres Art Sleuth is looking for looted paintings

  • Gasoline and diesel prices on July 31: Fuel prices are stable for the 15th consecutive day; check the rates in your city

New trends

How Indians Use Clubhouse: From Talent Hunting To Live Shows, A Look At Some Popular Venues



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi431.80-9.75-2.21
ntpc118.201.451.24
Indiabulls Hsg275.45-5.30-1.89
Cafe Tata212.501.000.47

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting