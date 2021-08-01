Business
Should we seriously count Elon Musk as Tim Cook’s successor? Obviously, but listen to me carefully …
Who could have predicted that the unfounded Report of the week would Elon Musk vying for control of Apple? In the strange times we are living in now, it was rumor that supplemented technology and VE News this week.
And while Elon Musk and those speaking on behalf of Tim Cook deny that the CEO of Tesla ever proposed his electric car company for the top job at Apple, the existence of what I’ll call the Potato mega-corporation is irresistible to consider.
The colorful anecdote comes from the Wall Street newspaper Journalist Tim Higgins’ new book on the Tesla story titled Power play (currently half-cut on the great digital book story in the sky), and it goes like this:
Apple CEO Tim Cook and Tesla CEO Elon Muskare are talking on the phone. The 2016 make-or-break Model 3 unveiling is coming soon, but Tesla is in serious financial trouble. Cook has an idea: Apple buys Tesla.
Musk is interested, but on one condition: I’m a CEO.
Of course, says Cook. When Apple bought Beats in 2014, it kept the founders, Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre.
No, Musk said. Apple.AppleCEO.
F you Cook says, and hangs up.
My first reaction to this statement was that Tim Cook probably said “F you” and not the dirty word. Totally believable!
Apple CEO’s most colorful language in public was scrapped in 2014 when Cook responded to an investor’s question about the profitability of green energy efforts by saying he was “not considering the return. on bloody investment “initiatives that improve the world.”
I’ll leave it to my British colleagues to decide how well this lands across the pond from here in the United States.
But while the two CEOs who were regularly photographed sitting a few meters from each other at the president’s previous photoshoot with business leaders and Peter Thiel, Elon Musk and Tim Cook all swear they’ve never met!
Elon has publicly spoken of considering selling Tesla to Apple as the EV company lived from neighborhood to neighborhood, but it’s a short story that ends with Tim Cook refusing to meet, as Musk tells us.
And while Musk, 50, says he “doesn’t want to be CEO of anything,” Cook, 60, really won’t see himself at Apple in 10 years. Consider that the Apple Car is still five years away and the math is fully verified.
So that’s it. The case is closed and Apple’s next CEO will be Elon Musk, right? I mean, imagine how different Apple would be if Musk was already in charge.
Remember how broken Apple Mail was in iOS 13? Not under Elon’s watch.
Apple could also have avoided all app store litigation and regulations if Elon had taken the lead.
“Apple’s app store fees are de facto a worldwide internet tax,” said the CEO of the electric vehicle company, which just introduced a $ 200 / month subscription through its app for full functionality. autonomous car.
Seriously, who doesn’t think Apple would love to sell an autonomous car subscription to people who have already bought their electric cars?
For my part, I welcome our new overlord with an interplanetary spirit. Musk isn’t just Tesla’s CEO. He has his own space exploration company called EspaceX it could be The solar city in Teslapple’s mega-corporation.
SpaceX is building a constellation of Internet satellites called Star link which are already transmitting the Internet from space to Earth. You may recall that Apple had similar space ambitions with satellites and iPhone customers.
Apple’s service revenues would go to the Moon faster than dogecoin if the company sold the Internet as a service and not just iPhones.
Remember when the iPhone 12 introduced Ceramic Shield glass which could make iPhone glass less breakable in certain situations? Teslapple CEO Elon Musk could have made a real demo Cybertruck meets Elon’s hammer style.
Sure, Elon might be an eccentric billionaire compared to Tim Cook who is a more button-down multimillionaire, but Cook can’t say he ever was. hosted SNL. That’s the kind of leadership that Apple’s TV division needs: someone who isn’t afraid to play their own part in an Iron Man franchise.
No matter how great things might be if Elon Musk was in charge of Apple, I think we can all agree that the recently published story of Musk offering Tesla to Apple in exchange for being CEO is just that. a dramatized story destined to make a bestseller. delivered.
Musk certainly doesn’t deny the more detailed account of the story he first told to turn to an Apple intrigued by electric vehicles to save Tesla in 2016, as the two companies were engaged in a poaching war and Apple insists on making its own car.
