What’s open and closed during civic holidays 2021





Anstruther Lake Transfer Station – North Kawartha

400 Anstruther Lake Road. , Aplsey

705-656-4361 12h00-20h00 Bensfort Road City / County of Peterborough Landfill Site

1260 Bensfort Road , Peterborough

705-742-7777 ext 2150 FIRM Bewdley Community Recycling Center

7650 County Road. 9 , Hamilton

905-342-2514 FIRM Brighton Community Recycling Center

1112 County Road 26 , Brighton

613-475-1946 FIRM Canada Post Mail Delivery / Offices (To note: post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the operating hours of the host company No pickup or delivery Kawartha Lakes Town Hall, Municipal Service Centers and Administrative Offices

26, rue François , Lindsay

705-324-9411 FIRM City of Kawartha Lakes parks, recreational and cultural facilities, arenas and swimming pools

Various places , City of Kawartha Lakes

705-324-9411 FIRM City of Kawartha Lakes Public Libraries

Various places , City of Kawartha Lakes

705-324-9411 ext 1291 FIRM City of Kawartha Lakes Garbage and Recycling Collection

26, rue François , Lindsay

1-888-822-2225 Goes to August 3 (August 3 goes to August 4, 4 to 5, 5 to 6) City of Peterborough Day Care Centers

Peterborough

705-748-8830 FIRM City of Peterborough Garbage Collection

Peterborough

705-745-1386 No change City of Peterborough Green Waste Collection

Peterborough

705-876-1600 No change City of Peterborough Recycling Pickup

Peterborough

705-876-1600 No change City of Peterborough Social Services

Peterborough

705-748-8830 FIRM Cobourg Transit / WHEELS

740 Division Street , Cobourg

905-372-4555 NO SERVICE (EXCEPT FOR PREPARED DIALYSIS MEETINGS) Haliburton County Administrative Offices

11 Newcastle Street , All

705-286-4085 FIRM Northumberland County Waste & Recycling Collection

555, chemin du Palais de justice , Cobourg

1-866-293-8379 Goes to August 3 (August 3 goes to August 4, 4 to 5, 5 to 6) Peterborough County Administrative Offices

470, rue de l’Eau , Peterborough

705-743-0380 FIRM Peterborough County Garbage Collection

Peterborough

705-745-1386 Check your township at ptbocounty.ca or install the RecycleCoach app Peterborough County Recycling Collection

Peterborough

705-775-2737 No change Eldon Landfill

311 Rockview Road , Kirkfield

1-888-822-2225 11h00-17h00 Fenelon discharge

314 Mark Road , Fenelon Falls

1-888-822-2225 9h00-17h00 GO Transit (Peterborough Bus Terminal)

190 Simcoe Street , Peterborough

1-888-438-6646 Sunday schedule Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit

200 Rose Glen Road , Port-Esperance

905-885-9100 FIRM Haultain Transfer Station – North Kawartha

6879 Highway 28 , Wood view

705-656-4361 12h00-20h00 Hope transfer station

4775 5th line , Port-Esperance

905-753-2030 FIRM Laxton Digby Longford Landfill

3225 Monck Road , Norland

1-888-822-2225 11h00-17h00 Lindsay Personal Services

322 Kent Street West , Lindsay

705-324-9870 FIRM Lindsay Library

90 Kent Street West , Lindsay

705-324-9411 ext 1291 FIRM Lindsay Operations Release

51 Wilson Road , Lindsay

1-888-822-2225 FIRM Lindsay Transit / LIMO Specialized Transit

180 Kent Street West , Lindsay

705-324-9411 NO SERVICE Northumberland Materials Recovery Facility

280 Edwardson Road , Grafton

1-866-293-8379 FIRM Peterborough and the Kawarthas Visitor Center

1400 Crawford Drive , Peterborough

705-742-2201 FIRM Peterborough Airport

925, airport road , Peterborough

705-743-6708 Open Peterborough Town Hall

500 George Street North , Peterborough

705-742-7777 FIRM Peterborough County Courthouse

470, rue de l’Eau , Peterborough

705-876-3815 FIRM Peterborough County Public Works / Environmental Services

310 Armor Road. , Peterborough

705-775-2737 FIRM Peterborough Household Hazardous Waste Facility

400 I ask for Rd. , Peterborough

705-876-0461 FIRM Peterborough Public Health

185 King Street , Peterborough

705-743-1000 FIRM Peterborough Public Library

345 Aylmer Street N. , Peterborough

705-745-5382 FIRM Peterborough Public Library – DelaFosse Branch

727 Park Street S. , Peterborough

705-745-8653 FIRM Peterborough Public Works Office (when closed, contact service staff 24/7)

500 George Street North , Peterborough

705-745-1386 FIRM Peterborough Salvage Depot

390 Pido Rs. , Peterborough

705-742-7777 Open 24 hours Peterborough Transit Services (Bus and Van)

190 Simcoe Street , Peterborough

705-742-7777 ext 2895 Sunday schedule Port Hope Transit

56 Queen Street , Port-Esperance

905-885-9891 NO SERVICE Provincial Offenses Office – Lindsay

440 Kent Street West , Lindsay

705-324-3962 FIRM Provincial Offenses Office – Peterborough

99 Simcoe Street , Peterborough

705-742-7777 ext 2099 FIRM ServiceOntario – Bancroft

50, rue Monck , Bancroft

1-800-267-8097 FIRM ServiceOntario – Bobcaygeon

21, rue Canal Est. , Bobcaygeon

705-738-2202 FIRM ServiceOntario – Brighton

140 Prince Edward Street , Birrighton

613-475-2641 FIRM ServiceOntario – Campbellford

51 Grand Road , Campbellford

705-653-1579 FIRM ServiceOntario – Cobourg

Unit 105, 1005 Elgin Street West , Cobourg

1-800-267-8097 FIRM ServiceOntario – Fenelon Falls

41 Lindsay Street , Fenelon Falls

705-887-3030 FIRM ServiceOntario – Haliburton

Unit 3, 50 York Street , Haliburton

705-457-2911 FIRM ServiceOntario – Lakefield

133, rue de l’Eau , Lakefield

705-652-3141 FIRM ServiceOntario – Lindsay

322 Kent Street West , Lindsay

1-800-267-8097 FIRM ServiceOntario – Millbrook

8 King Street East. , Millbrook

705-932-2323 FIRM ServiceOntario – All

12698 highway 35 , All

1-800-267-8097 FIRM ServiceOntario – Norwood

2373B County Road 45 , Norwood

705-639-2007 FIRM ServiceOntario – Peterborough

Ground floor, 300 Water Street. , Peterborough

1-800-267-8097 FIRM ServiceOntario – Port Hope

58 Queen Street , Port-Esperance

905-885-7400 FIRM Seymour Community Recycling Center

344 5th line West. , Campbellford

705-653-4757 FIRM Somerville landfill

381 Ledge Hill Road , Burnt river

1-888-822-2225 11h00-17h00 Municipal offices of the City of Cobourg

55 King Street West , Cobourg

905-372-4301 FIRM North Kawartha Township Recycling Collection

340 McFadden Road , Apsley

705-656-3619 No change North Kawartha Township Waste Collection

340 McFadden Road , Apsley

705-656-3619 No change

