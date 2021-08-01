Business
What’s open and closed during civic holidays 2021
400 Anstruther Lake Road., Aplsey
705-656-436112h00-20h00Bensfort Road City / County of Peterborough Landfill Site
1260 Bensfort Road, Peterborough
705-742-7777 ext 2150FIRMBewdley Community Recycling Center
7650 County Road. 9, Hamilton
905-342-2514FIRMBrighton Community Recycling Center
1112 County Road 26, Brighton
613-475-1946FIRMCanada Post Mail Delivery / Offices (To note: post offices operated by the private sector will be open according to the operating hours of the host companyNo pickup or deliveryKawartha Lakes Town Hall, Municipal Service Centers and Administrative Offices
26, rue François, Lindsay
705-324-9411FIRMCity of Kawartha Lakes parks, recreational and cultural facilities, arenas and swimming pools
Various places, City of Kawartha Lakes
705-324-9411FIRMCity of Kawartha Lakes Public Libraries
Various places, City of Kawartha Lakes
705-324-9411 ext 1291FIRMCity of Kawartha Lakes Garbage and Recycling Collection
26, rue François, Lindsay
1-888-822-2225Goes to August 3 (August 3 goes to August 4, 4 to 5, 5 to 6)City of Peterborough Day Care Centers
Peterborough
705-748-8830FIRMCity of Peterborough Garbage Collection
Peterborough
705-745-1386No changeCity of Peterborough Green Waste Collection
Peterborough
705-876-1600No changeCity of Peterborough Recycling Pickup
Peterborough
705-876-1600No changeCity of Peterborough Social Services
Peterborough
705-748-8830FIRMCobourg Transit / WHEELS
740 Division Street, Cobourg
905-372-4555NO SERVICE (EXCEPT FOR PREPARED DIALYSIS MEETINGS)Haliburton County Administrative Offices
11 Newcastle Street, All
705-286-4085FIRMNorthumberland County Waste & Recycling Collection
555, chemin du Palais de justice, Cobourg
1-866-293-8379Goes to August 3 (August 3 goes to August 4, 4 to 5, 5 to 6)Peterborough County Administrative Offices
470, rue de l’Eau, Peterborough
705-743-0380FIRMPeterborough County Garbage Collection
Peterborough
705-745-1386Check your township at ptbocounty.ca or install the RecycleCoach appPeterborough County Recycling Collection
Peterborough
705-775-2737No changeEldon Landfill
311 Rockview Road, Kirkfield
1-888-822-222511h00-17h00Fenelon discharge
314 Mark Road, Fenelon Falls
1-888-822-22259h00-17h00GO Transit (Peterborough Bus Terminal)
190 Simcoe Street, Peterborough
1-888-438-6646Sunday scheduleHaliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit
200 Rose Glen Road, Port-Esperance
905-885-9100FIRMHaultain Transfer Station – North Kawartha
6879 Highway 28, Wood view
705-656-436112h00-20h00Hope transfer station
4775 5th line, Port-Esperance
905-753-2030FIRMLaxton Digby Longford Landfill
3225 Monck Road, Norland
1-888-822-222511h00-17h00Lindsay Personal Services
322 Kent Street West, Lindsay
705-324-9870FIRMLindsay Library
90 Kent Street West, Lindsay
705-324-9411 ext 1291FIRMLindsay Operations Release
51 Wilson Road, Lindsay
1-888-822-2225FIRMLindsay Transit / LIMO Specialized Transit
180 Kent Street West, Lindsay
705-324-9411NO SERVICENorthumberland Materials Recovery Facility
280 Edwardson Road, Grafton
1-866-293-8379FIRMPeterborough and the Kawarthas Visitor Center
1400 Crawford Drive, Peterborough
705-742-2201FIRMPeterborough Airport
925, airport road, Peterborough
705-743-6708OpenPeterborough Town Hall
500 George Street North, Peterborough
705-742-7777FIRMPeterborough County Courthouse
470, rue de l’Eau, Peterborough
705-876-3815FIRMPeterborough County Public Works / Environmental Services
310 Armor Road., Peterborough
705-775-2737FIRMPeterborough Household Hazardous Waste Facility
400 I ask for Rd., Peterborough
705-876-0461FIRMPeterborough Public Health
185 King Street, Peterborough
705-743-1000FIRMPeterborough Public Library
345 Aylmer Street N., Peterborough
705-745-5382FIRMPeterborough Public Library – DelaFosse Branch
727 Park Street S., Peterborough
705-745-8653FIRMPeterborough Public Works Office (when closed, contact service staff 24/7)
500 George Street North, Peterborough
705-745-1386FIRMPeterborough Salvage Depot
390 Pido Rs., Peterborough
705-742-7777Open 24 hoursPeterborough Transit Services (Bus and Van)
190 Simcoe Street, Peterborough
705-742-7777 ext 2895Sunday schedulePort Hope Transit
56 Queen Street, Port-Esperance
905-885-9891NO SERVICEProvincial Offenses Office – Lindsay
440 Kent Street West, Lindsay
705-324-3962FIRMProvincial Offenses Office – Peterborough
99 Simcoe Street, Peterborough
705-742-7777 ext 2099FIRMServiceOntario – Bancroft
50, rue Monck, Bancroft
1-800-267-8097FIRMServiceOntario – Bobcaygeon
21, rue Canal Est., Bobcaygeon
705-738-2202FIRMServiceOntario – Brighton
140 Prince Edward Street, Birrighton
613-475-2641FIRMServiceOntario – Campbellford
51 Grand Road, Campbellford
705-653-1579FIRMServiceOntario – Cobourg
Unit 105, 1005 Elgin Street West, Cobourg
1-800-267-8097FIRMServiceOntario – Fenelon Falls
41 Lindsay Street, Fenelon Falls
705-887-3030FIRMServiceOntario – Haliburton
Unit 3, 50 York Street, Haliburton
705-457-2911FIRMServiceOntario – Lakefield
133, rue de l’Eau, Lakefield
705-652-3141FIRMServiceOntario – Lindsay
322 Kent Street West, Lindsay
1-800-267-8097FIRMServiceOntario – Millbrook
8 King Street East., Millbrook
705-932-2323FIRMServiceOntario – All
12698 highway 35, All
1-800-267-8097FIRMServiceOntario – Norwood
2373B County Road 45, Norwood
705-639-2007FIRMServiceOntario – Peterborough
Ground floor, 300 Water Street., Peterborough
1-800-267-8097FIRMServiceOntario – Port Hope
58 Queen Street, Port-Esperance
905-885-7400FIRMSeymour Community Recycling Center
344 5th line West., Campbellford
705-653-4757FIRMSomerville landfill
381 Ledge Hill Road, Burnt river
1-888-822-222511h00-17h00Municipal offices of the City of Cobourg
55 King Street West, Cobourg
905-372-4301FIRMNorth Kawartha Township Recycling Collection
340 McFadden Road, Apsley
705-656-3619No changeNorth Kawartha Township Waste Collection
340 McFadden Road, Apsley
705-656-3619No change
Sources
2/ https://kawarthanow.com/2021/07/31/whats-open-and-closed-on-the-civic-holiday-2021/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
