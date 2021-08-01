OfBusiness becomes the 18th startup to join the unicorn club in 2021





Hello, Seven months after the start of 2021, India brought 18 startups into the unicorn club. The latest is Gurugram-based B2B startup OfBusiness, which raised a $ 160 million funding round led by SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2. Existing investors Falcon Edge Capital and Matrix Partners also participated in the round. The funding nearly doubled the startup’s valuation from $ 800 million to $ 1.5 billion, making it the 18th unicorn to enter the coveted $ 1 billion valuation club this year. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> < class=""> < class=""> This year, the Indian startup ecosystem has raised record funds. In the first six months, total funding raised by Indian startups reached $ 10.15 billion, already surpassing the $ 9.94 billion raised over the whole of 2020. This was raised through 543 transactions with approximately 1,020 investors active in the ecosystem. You can download YourStory Research’s report on Funding Trends in the Indian Startup Ecosystem in the First Half of 2021 for more information. The interview Jumbotail is a leading B2B marketplace and new retail platform that strengthens kirana stores in India. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Karthik Venkateswaran, Co-Founder and CEO, Jumbotail and Ashish Jhina – COO and Co-Founder, Jumbotail talks about using capital optimally to strengthen kirana stories. Editor’s choice: the path to start Protonn Anil Goteti, a key executive at Flipkart, and Mausam Bhatt wanted to do something that would reach millions of users. The duo looked into fintech, and they looked at ideas that can help people communicate better, and launched Protonn. The business-in-a-box platform is aimed at individual professionals offering services such as video marketing, scheduling, payments, and CRM, among others. Read more. < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> < class=""> < class=""> Start-up spotlight Making differentiated beauty products Garima Juneja observed that most beauty blenders absorb foundation rather than blend it into the skin. Thus, she launched the beauty products startup D2C Plume Beauty with an initial investment of Rs 1 lakh in 2019. Plume claims to have generated Rs 96 lakh in gross revenue in FY21, and the company estimates it will reach Rs 5 crore in revenue in FY 22. Read more. < class=""> < class=""> Credit: YourStory Design News update < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> < style="display:block;padding-top:83.3333%"/> Before you go, stay inspired with < class=""> < class=""> The time for B2B commerce disruption in traditional sectors of the economy was long overdue and has come. Asish Mohapatra, CEO and Co-Founder, OfBusiness Now get the daily capsule delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter today!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://yourstory.com/2021/07/ofbusiness-unicorn-b2b-commerce-jumbotail-protonn-crm/amp

