Ozarks Community Blood Center hit by nationwide blood shortage, in critical need of donations





SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) – The Ozarks Community Blood Center has a critical need for blood donation, a constant concern since mid-June. The shortage is due to multiple factors, including the cancellation of more than 500 blood drives due to the pandemic, an increase in reluctance to donate and an increase in hospital use, according to Community Blood. Center of the Ozarks. We have lost over 500 blood drives, which equates to over 17,000 blood donations. There are many groups whose employees still work from home and are not able to host their mobile blood drives as in the past, said Kenda Burnham of the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks. Many people are worried about donating if they’ve had COVID-19 or the vaccine. According to Burnham, you can still but must follow specific protocols. If you have been vaccinated, any of them, there is no difference and you can go in and have the vaccine the same day. If you’ve had COVID, you have to wait up to two weeks after you test positive, Burnham said. The demand for red blood cells from hospitals with trauma centers has increased by 10% in the United States, according to the American Red Cross. The national shortage stems from an increase in the number of cases of trauma and elective surgeries, according to a Press release of the American Red Cross. An increase in the number of cases of trauma, organ transplants and elective surgeries requiring blood products in recent months has depleted the country’s blood supply, the American Red Cross said. COVID-19 is another contributing factor to the national blood shortage according to the American Red Cross. There is a high demand for blood in hospitals, as patients who previously deferred care during the COVID-19 pandemic have more advanced disease progression, therefore requiring increased blood transfusions, the Red Cross said. American. Last week, CBCO launched an emergency appeal for all blood groups. Executives say hospital transfusions this summer are the highest since 2017. We continue to see fluctuating blood supply levels, but the situation is currently dire, said CBCO Executive Director Anthony Roberts. The summer transfusion count is the highest we’ve seen in years, and when you combine that with lower than normal donation rates it creates a very difficult situation. What we need right now is a dedicated donor response to give to our true local supplier. Your friends and neighbors need your help right now. To find a blood drive coming to your area or to make an appointment to donate, CLICK HERE. To report a correction or typo, please send an email [email protected] Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

