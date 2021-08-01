



Quotation on QEVM unique opportunity to access the capital market August 01, 2021 – 10:00 Cheikh Mohamed Nawaf NBK Al Thani, president of the Mekdam Holding group

Doha: Mekdam Holding Group’s listing on the Qatar Exchange venture capital market provides the company with a unique opportunity to access the capital market to manage its financial needs and fuel expansion investments at a competitive cost. Mekdam Holding Group will be listed on the Qatar Exchange Venture Market QEVM, tomorrow. “It is indeed a proud moment for us to be listed as the second company on QEVM. We strongly believe in the broad economic benefits offered by larger capital markets with the support of QFMA and QSE by listing and putting the family business on the stock market, ”said Sheikh Mohamed Nawaf NBK Al Thani (photo), chairman of Mekdam Holding Group. The peninsula. He said the decision to list the company on QEVM was taken in response to encouragement from QFMA to list SMEs and start-ups in the investment market. “Listing offers the company a unique opportunity to access the capital market to manage its financial needs and fuel expansion investments at a competitive cost,” said Sheikh Mohamed Nawaf NBK Al Thani. “The business depended on financial support from a single owner and access to expensive bank finance only, while listing offers the opportunity to access a larger capital market, a diverse ownership base with more flexibility and less pressure on cash flow when repaying loans. It also offers more opportunities for the current owner to diversify the investment and risk portfolio, ”he added. The Company provides comprehensive integrated information and communication technology (ICT) services, including consultancy and development, technical consultancy, supply, implementation, project management, support and maintenance. Mekdam Holding Group’s net profit reached QR 23.6 million in 2020. He said that the company’s future expansion plans have four directions, namely: increasing customer base in the local market, increasing the services provided to the market for existing customers, providing services to new customers in the local market , and finally expand into new geographic areas. “Our four-lane expansion plans are the result of a clear vision to be the prime partner for ICT solutions and services in Qatar and the region. Our mission aspires to successfully and effectively apply the vast knowledge and experience that the Company benefits from in terms of providing the best technical solutions, so as to make the ICT sector in the State of Qatar one of the main driving forces of the development and prosperity of society. and businesses in response to Qatar’s Vision 2030, ”he added. To achieve these goals, we have taken several measures, such as: strengthening relationships with the world’s largest technology companies, training employees at the highest levels of development and encouraging them to keep pace with technological developments. In addition, listing the Company on the Stock Exchange is also part of our most important expansion mechanism. The expansion operations Mekdam may seek are primarily aimed at reaching a larger market and customer base, reducing competition, achieving economies of scale, and facilitating geographic expansion operations. Ultimately, these goals aim to maximize shareholder benefits and enhance added value in the communities in which we operate and all future operations. “Our message to retail investors is that listing Mekdam Holding on QEVM offers a golden opportunity to invest in technology stocks and diversify their portfolios. The tech industry has different advantages than any other industry. It serves and straddles all economic sectors without exception, and this is reflected positively on Mekdam Holding by reducing dependence on a single particular sector, and the proof is that our clientele has exceeded 4000 clients ”, he added. . “We strongly encourage other SMEs with a good track record to identify the opportunities offered by listing on QEVM. The Core Marketplace was designed to meet the needs of companies with an established track record, with experienced management teams, and who wanted to enjoy the benefits of being a public company, but also had the resources and expertise to meet the requirements. disclosure and disciplines to be rated. ,” he added. Share this post



