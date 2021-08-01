Chinese Securities Supervisory Body Seeks To Boost Cooperation With The United States





FILE PHOTO: A Chinese national flag flies in front of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) building on Financial Street in Beijing, China July 9, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s securities regulator said on Sunday it would seek to cooperate more closely with its U.S. counterpart and support overseas listings, after U.S. regulators tightened disclosure for Chinese companies and expressed their concern about Beijing’s regulatory measures. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that it has taken note of the new disclosure requirements of the United States Securities and Exchange Commissions (SEC) regarding Chinese company listings and that the two sides should maintain the spirit of mutual respect and strengthen communications. on the regulation of stocks related to China. The CSRC has always been open to companies that choose where to go public, and China’s basic national policy of advancing reform and opening-up is unwavering, and financial openness to the outside world will continue, he said. -she declared on its website. The SEC said on Friday it would require Chinese companies to disclose uncertainty about future Chinese government actions that could significantly affect the financial performance of operating companies, before allowing them to raise capital on the US stock markets. Chinese issuers must also disclose whether they have been denied permission from Chinese authorities to list on U.S. stock exchanges and the risks that such approval could be denied or revoked, the SEC added. China has tightened its regulatory grip on overseas share issuance after launching a cybersecurity investigation into ride-sharing giant Didi Global Inc last month, just days after listing in New York. The Chinese cabinet said on July 6 that it would strengthen supervision of all Chinese companies listed overseas. In the wake, China’s cyberspace regulator said any business with data for more than one million users should come for a cybersecurity exam before looking for listings overseas. China’s central bank also said that non-bank payment companies must report their overseas listing plans. Reporting by Yingzhi Yang and Cate Cadell; Editing by Edmund Klamann

