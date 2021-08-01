Boil water order partially lifted for Canmore and area





Content of the article A boil water order affecting Canmore and surrounding communities has been partially lifted.

Content of the article However, some areas of the City of Canmore still remain under ordinance, due to persistent high levels of turbidity in their local water supply. EPCOR said on Saturday afternoon that residents and businesses of Dead Mans Flats, Harvie Heights, Canmore Nordic Center, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi and parts of the Rundleview and Homesteads neighborhoods in Canmore do no longer needed to boil water before use. All other areas of Canmore are always advised not to consume direct tap water. Courtesy Photo EPCOR EPCOR is working as quickly as possible to ensure the security of the water supply, the utility company said in a press release. Residents and businesses may experience temporary low water pressure or a temporary water outage while we work to flush and test the system to restore regular water service.

Content of the article The boil water order was issued Thursday evening after authorities detected microbiologically contaminated water in the area. Drinking water can cause stomach flu-like symptoms, including nausea, diarrhea, cramps, and headaches. In areas still under prescription, water should be boiled at least one minute before use for drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning food, preparing infant formula, making ice or washing dishes. Water used for bathing, flushing, and laundry does not need to be boiled. On Friday night, Canmore Fire and Rescue announced that the order would continue into next week. [email protected] Twitter: @jasonfherring

