Connect with us

Business

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

48 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control

PRO Money Control






PRO Money Control
















Monthly collections had fallen below the crucial Rs 1 lakh crore mark to Rs 92.849 crore in the previous month of June.

collection of GST above Rs 1 lakh crore in July; experts hope for economic recovery


  • Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s body mutilated in Taliban custody, officials say

  • No security clearance for stone throwers, Jammu and Kashmir police issue advisory

  • Softbank, Temasek & Info Edge Backed Policybazaar Files for Mega Rs 6,017 Crs IPO Targeting $ 5.5 Billion to $ 6 Billion Valuation

  • Former Manipuri Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

  • IPO-Bound Delhivery, Backed By Softbank, Tiger Global and Carlyle, Seals $ 200 Million Deal to Acquire Spoton Logistics

  • Chips Are Down: Why There Is A Semiconductor Shortage

  • Apple Still Dominates Tablet Market, Realizes $ 7.4 Billion in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • PM Narendra Modi to launch new e-RUPI digital payment solution on August 2

  • COVID-19 vaccine | Reluctant to get the jab? Here are six myths you can eliminate

  • Fitness planner: how to run faster and beat your personal best

  • Book review | A Rude Life is the revealing tale of a man who saw it, was there

  • Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ survives hack, but reopens old wound

  • Jeep Meridian 7-seater SUV spied in India ahead of launch in early 2022 OVERDRIVE




  • Reuters photojournalist Danish Siddiqui’s body mutilated in Taliban custody, officials say

  • No security clearance for stone throwers, Jammu and Kashmir police issue advisory

  • Softbank, Temasek & Info Edge Backed Policybazaar Files for Mega Rs 6,017 Crs IPO Targeting $ 5.5 Billion to $ 6 Billion Valuation

  • Former Manipuri Congress leader Govindas Konthoujam joins BJP

  • IPO-Bound Delhivery, Backed By Softbank, Tiger Global and Carlyle, Seals $ 200 Million Deal to Acquire Spoton Logistics

  • Chips Are Down: Why There Is A Semiconductor Shortage

  • Apple Still Dominates Tablet Market, Realizes $ 7.4 Billion in Third Quarter Fiscal 2021

  • PM Narendra Modi to launch new e-RUPI digital payment solution on August 2

  • COVID-19 vaccine | Reluctant to get the jab? Here are six myths you can eliminate

  • Fitness planner: how to run faster and beat your personal best

  • Book review | A Rude Life is the revealing tale of a man who saw it, was there

  • Kriti Sanon’s ‘Mimi’ survives hack, but reopens old wound

New trends

How Indians Use Clubhouse: From Talent Hunting To Live Shows, A Look At Some Popular Venues



Last namePriceChange% variation
Sbi431.80-9.75-2.21
ntpc118.201.451.24
Indiabulls Hsg275.45-5.30-1.89
Cafe Tata212.501.000.47

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

Which of these young people will score the most points in this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting