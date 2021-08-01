Several brands of frozen mangoes recalled due to possible risk of hepatitis A





Frozen mangoes commonly sold at Sobeys and Loblaws across Canada have been recalled due to possible hepatitis A contamination. The Public Health Agency of Canada has said mangoes are the likely source of an ongoing hepatitis A outbreak in Quebec and Nova Scotia. The frozen mangoes have been distributed in New Brunswick, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan. Nature’s Touch Frozen Food Inc. products carry the President’s Choice, Compliments, Nature’s Touch and Irresistibles brands. Here is a list of the recalled products: Mark Product Cut CUP Codes The touch of nature Mangoes

(frozen) 2kg 873668001807 Best before

2022NO09 Compliments Mango mania

(frozen) 600g 055742504309 Best before

2022NO10and

2022DE18 Irresistible Mango pieces

(frozen) 600g 059749876001 Best before

2022NO10 the president’s choice Mango pieces

(frozen) 600g 060383993870 Best before

2022NO06and

2022NO10 Two people in Quebec and one in Nova Scotia tested positive for hepatitis A after consuming frozen mangoes. Two of the people who fell ill had eaten frozen mangoes before they started showing symptoms. Leftover frozen mangoes were collected from their homes and tested positive for hepatitis A. The Public Health Agency of Canada is partnering with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, Health Canada and public health partners to further investigate the outbreak. For now, they are urging people not to consume the recalled frozen mangoes. Products may not look or smell bad even if they have been contaminated. People should see a doctor if they have consumed the products and feel sick. Eating food contaminated with hepatitis A could lead to contracting the virus. Additional recall possible Symptoms are normally mild and include fever, lack of appetite, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, muscle pain, and yellowing of the whites of the eyes and skin. They may not appear until 15 to 50 days after consumption. A food safety investigation is underway and may result in more product recalls. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Nature’s Touch Frozen Foods did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/new-brunswick/mangoes-recall-new-brunswick-1.6125506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

