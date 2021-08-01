Business
Did China Kill SoftBank’s Goose That Laid Golden Eggs?
China’s tech crackdown has shifted into high gear, prompting investors to ditch the shares of companies that have found themselves in Beijing’s sights.
The national tutoring sector, which until recently was the envy of the edtech world, is now non-profit by government decree. This may be just the start. Investors are bracing for similar action against other sectors.
In another country, the fading of a promising young industry could be unprecedented. This is not the case in China, where a similar drama has unfolded in the peer-to-peer lending market in recent years. Some of these companies also flew too close to the regulatory sun and then fell to Earth.
Investing in Chinese startups is not for the faint of heart. Few know this better than SoftBank. His main fortune was made on Alibaba, and he has repeatedly backed the country’s tech darlings. Two online tutoring specialists caught up in the recent crackdown, Zuoyebang and Zhangmen, were also backed by the Japanese investor.
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son likens his business model to the goose that lays the golden eggs. In recent earnings presentations, Son has presented the company as a golden egg factory, positioned to introduce a steady stream of stock market companies.
This vision has materialized in China until recently, with Beike and Full Truck Alliance having achieved massive IPOs over the past year.
But in Aesop’s story, the goose that lays the golden eggs is a parable that warns against greed. A farmer gets rich after his goose that lays the golden eggs begins to lay. He wants to get rich faster, so he opens the goose to get all the eggs. The goose dies. Goodbye, golden eggs.
Beijing thinks some corners of the tech world have gotten greedy, and it’s wringing the neck of the proverbial goose.
Didi Global, backed by SoftBank, completed an IPO apparently in defiance of the government’s wishes. Now, Didi is considering a return to private property, the Wall Street Journal reported, as he faces regulatory inquiries and a ban on his apps.
Another of SoftBank’s golden eggs is ByteDance, which reportedly took Beijing authorities into account when it suspended its IPO plans.
But SoftBank is just one of a cohort of investors who have braved China’s regulatory hurdles to fund billion-dollar startups, a gamble that has paid off in many cases.
Since 2018, China has given birth to 136 new unicorns, making it the second most prolific producer of billion dollar companies after the United States, according to data from PitchBook.
Hillhouse Capital and IDG Capital are also part of a club that has long dominated the region’s tech scene. Ditto Sequoia China, which reportedly launched its first fund in 2005 and has supported technology leaders such as Kuaishou, JD.com and Pinduoduo.
As China’s stock market rout shows, the immediate impact of the tech crackdown is a change in the risk premium that investors charge certain companies.
Sectors that have driven up the cost of living for Chinese consumers, such as real estate and healthcare, are seen as particularly risky. This has contributed to the selling pressure on newly listed companies like JD Health, a unit of JD.com, and the home-based selling platform Beike. Companies that align with national priorities are relatively secure. Shares of electric car makers like Nio and Xpeng, for example, have risen in recent days despite the massive sell-off.
The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday requested new information from Chinese companies wishing to go public in the United States. Chinese companies are frequently listed in the United States through contracts with shell companies, which means that investors do not have a direct stake in the operating company. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said he wanted companies to clearly define these structures as well as other risks posed by the Chinese government.
With headwinds like these, venture capitalists are likely to have a harder time raising funds in China. That said, companies that can demonstrate that they have a strong pulse on government priorities will have an easier time convincing LPs that the benefits always outweigh the risks.
International venture capital firms may also be tempted to look to other countries, which are increasingly producing startups of sufficient size to be worthy of their time. Europe’s unicorn herd reproduces quickly. India and Latin America have also matured, leading investors like Sequoia, Tiger Global and SoftBank to target regions.
But the ruling party in China cannot just put genius back in the bottle, and it continues to express its desire to attract foreign capital.
Startups will pivot and change business models, and the ever-increasing purchasing power of the Chinese consumer is going nowhere. Entrepreneurs will find a way to work with the new government rules.
Image presented by Yulia Reznikov / Getty Images
Sources
2/ https://pitchbook.com/news/articles/china-softbank-investors-tech-stock-selloff
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]