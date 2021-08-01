Did China Kill SoftBank’s Goose That Laid Golden Eggs?

China’s tech crackdown has shifted into high gear, prompting investors to ditch the shares of companies that have found themselves in Beijing’s sights.

The national tutoring sector, which until recently was the envy of the edtech world, is now non-profit by government decree. This may be just the start. Investors are bracing for similar action against other sectors.

In another country, the fading of a promising young industry could be unprecedented. This is not the case in China, where a similar drama has unfolded in the peer-to-peer lending market in recent years. Some of these companies also flew too close to the regulatory sun and then fell to Earth.

Investing in Chinese startups is not for the faint of heart. Few know this better than SoftBank. His main fortune was made on Alibaba, and he has repeatedly backed the country’s tech darlings. Two online tutoring specialists caught up in the recent crackdown, Zuoyebang and Zhangmen, were also backed by the Japanese investor.

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son likens his business model to the goose that lays the golden eggs. In recent earnings presentations, Son has presented the company as a golden egg factory, positioned to introduce a steady stream of stock market companies.

This vision has materialized in China until recently, with Beike and Full Truck Alliance having achieved massive IPOs over the past year.

But in Aesop’s story, the goose that lays the golden eggs is a parable that warns against greed. A farmer gets rich after his goose that lays the golden eggs begins to lay. He wants to get rich faster, so he opens the goose to get all the eggs. The goose dies. Goodbye, golden eggs.

Beijing thinks some corners of the tech world have gotten greedy, and it’s wringing the neck of the proverbial goose.

Didi Global, backed by SoftBank, completed an IPO apparently in defiance of the government’s wishes. Now, Didi is considering a return to private property, the Wall Street Journal reported, as he faces regulatory inquiries and a ban on his apps.

Another of SoftBank’s golden eggs is ByteDance, which reportedly took Beijing authorities into account when it suspended its IPO plans.

But SoftBank is just one of a cohort of investors who have braved China’s regulatory hurdles to fund billion-dollar startups, a gamble that has paid off in many cases.

Since 2018, China has given birth to 136 new unicorns, making it the second most prolific producer of billion dollar companies after the United States, according to data from PitchBook.

Hillhouse Capital and IDG Capital are also part of a club that has long dominated the region’s tech scene. Ditto Sequoia China, which reportedly launched its first fund in 2005 and has supported technology leaders such as Kuaishou, JD.com and Pinduoduo.

As China’s stock market rout shows, the immediate impact of the tech crackdown is a change in the risk premium that investors charge certain companies.

Sectors that have driven up the cost of living for Chinese consumers, such as real estate and healthcare, are seen as particularly risky. This has contributed to the selling pressure on newly listed companies like JD Health, a unit of JD.com, and the home-based selling platform Beike. Companies that align with national priorities are relatively secure. Shares of electric car makers like Nio and Xpeng, for example, have risen in recent days despite the massive sell-off.

The Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday requested new information from Chinese companies wishing to go public in the United States. Chinese companies are frequently listed in the United States through contracts with shell companies, which means that investors do not have a direct stake in the operating company. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said he wanted companies to clearly define these structures as well as other risks posed by the Chinese government.

With headwinds like these, venture capitalists are likely to have a harder time raising funds in China. That said, companies that can demonstrate that they have a strong pulse on government priorities will have an easier time convincing LPs that the benefits always outweigh the risks.

International venture capital firms may also be tempted to look to other countries, which are increasingly producing startups of sufficient size to be worthy of their time. Europe’s unicorn herd reproduces quickly. India and Latin America have also matured, leading investors like Sequoia, Tiger Global and SoftBank to target regions.

But the ruling party in China cannot just put genius back in the bottle, and it continues to express its desire to attract foreign capital.

Startups will pivot and change business models, and the ever-increasing purchasing power of the Chinese consumer is going nowhere. Entrepreneurs will find a way to work with the new government rules.

Image presented by Yulia Reznikov / Getty Images