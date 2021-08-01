Salvation Army Stuff the Bus event returns to Marquette Walmart in August





MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) – As life returns to normal for many, millions of American families and individuals continue to face daily challenges that threaten their well-being. Back to school can be a huge burden on families facing lost wages and impending evictions as they are forced to choose between putting food on the table or ensuring their children have the tools they need to succeed. school. To meet this need, The Salvation Army is working with Walmart to collect school supplies for local children in need during the annual Stuff the Bus event on Friday August 6 and Sunday August 9 at the Marquette Walmart location. The Salvation Army’s Stuff the Bus school supplies drive will take place at more than 4,500 Walmart stores across the country. Shoppers can purchase and drop items into the collection bins at the front of each store or search online for their local Salvation Army Register for good to donate supplies online with just a few clicks. There are thousands of children returning to school in Marquette County this year, and many of them are struggling to make ends meet, said Cari Detmers, director of Army Development. Hello to Marquette County. By donating school supplies for a child in need, you can empower families to start the school year off right and be successful in the future. It’s the confidence boost they need to get back to normal after a tough year. Walmart and the Salvation Army have partnered for more than 30 years to meet community needs through a range of social services, helping individuals and families overcome poverty and economic hardship. Since the start of the pandemic, the Marquette County Salvation Army has provided more than 24,000 meals, 4,000 families served, and financial assistance to local families and individuals. With children back to school after the pandemic, school supplies will be essential in helping them prepare and succeed. All supplies will be distributed to families in the community where they are donated, to help local children enter the school year ready to succeed. To learn more and find out how you can get involved with your local Salvation Army, visit www.samarquette.org Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uppermichiganssource.com/2021/07/31/salvation-armys-stuff-bus-event-returns-marquette-walmart-august/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos