TIPS FOR MIDAS SHARES: Weiss Korean Opportunity Fund May Reap Dividends

In 2014, Korean Air Flight 86 was forced to return to the boarding gate at JFK Airport after First Class passenger Heather Cho burst into anger when her welcome macadamia nut snack was served. in a package rather than on a plate. Cho’s father was the big boss of Korean Air, and when the incident became public, there was outrage.

Cho eventually served a few months in prison, but the incident exposed the excesses of Korean “chaebols,” huge industrial conglomerates controlled by super-rich families.

These privileged dynasties have faced charges of bribery and corruption for years.

Driving Growth: Giant Korean Companies Including Auto Maker Hyundai Help Fuel WKOF Fund Profits

However, for savvy investors, their apparent susceptibility to scandal represents an opportunity.

Many Korean companies, listed on the local stock exchange, have two classes of shares with and without voting rights. The structure was designed to ensure that the Founding Fathers retain control of their businesses after they go public and remains prevalent to this day. In compensation, however, non-voting stocks traditionally pay slightly higher dividends than common stocks.

This generosity seems to count less among investors than the loss of voting rights, and non-voting assets, called preferred shares, regularly trade at a significant discount to their voting counterparts.

Weiss Korean Opportunity Fund was created to take advantage of this anomaly. Founded in 2013, the fund has delivered strong returns ever since, significantly outperforming both the local Korean market and the stock markets in general.

The shares are 2.71, they are listed on AIM and are expected to rise significantly over time, paying annual dividends along the way.

The Weiss Korean Opportunity Fund, or WKOF, was created by Andrew Weiss, originally an academic, now professor emeritus at Boston University and head of Weiss Asset Management, a huge American investment firm.

Weiss and his team began to take an interest in Korea over a decade ago and quickly felt there was money to be made from the preferred stock industry.

Today, WKOF is invested in the preferred shares of 36 Korean companies, from well-known names such as Hyundai Motor Company and LG Electronics, to lesser-known companies such as CJ CheilJedang, a global food company with a fast growing secondary business. in natural animals. food.

All of these companies have one problem in common. Their non-voting stocks trade at a significant discount to voting stocks, most recently calculated at over 50 percent. In other words, preferred stocks are half the price of common stocks, while paying more dividends.

The massive surrender reflects lingering concerns that the autocratic founders of Korean companies have too much power and could abuse it. While examples of such abuse abound, there are clear signs that Korea’s corporate culture is changing for the better.

In the old days, Korean companies were notorious for low dividend payers, preferring to keep cash on hand to use in poorly thought-out favored projects, or worse. Today, dividends are rising, suggesting that financial discipline is improving.

Corporate governance is also high on the agenda, as companies attempt to put Korea’s past plagued with scandals behind them.

At the same time, Korean companies are at the forefront of some of the fastest growing business and industrial fields, from sophisticated technology to green energy. South Korea consistently ranks among the world’s largest investors in research and development, an investment that is already paying dividends in high-end phones, televisions and other gadgets and is expected to generate growth over the course of this year. decade.

The country also produces many lithium-ion batteries around the world, which are used to power electric vehicles, including Tesla cars.

Still, the South Korean market is cheaper than many other stock markets, when measured by the prices at which stocks trade, relative to the profits they generate. Regional peers, such as Taiwan, India, and Japan, are all more expensive than Korea’s KOSPI, an index that tracks listed companies in the country.

If the Korean market is cheap and preferred stocks are half the price of common stocks, investors in that industry get a double discount. This is expected to decrease significantly over time, and for some companies it is already doing so, allowing WKOF to steadily grow in value year on year.

This performance is widely expected to continue. The Weiss team is deeply experienced, has an extensive network across South Korea and continuously ensures the creation of value for shareholders, including Weiss himself, with an almost 8% stake in the company.

Midas Verdict: South Korea is far away and Korean preferred stocks can seem rather exotic to some UK shareholders. But many of the world’s best-known companies are from Korea. The Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund is determined to prove itself and an update later this week should prove encouraging. A long term buy for the adventurous investor.

Negotiated on: AIM Teleprinter: WKOF Contact: weisskoreaopportunityfund.com or 001 617 7787780