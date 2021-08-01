Market Analysis: Ahead of Market: 12 Things That Will Decide The Stock’s Action Monday

NEW DELHI: Nifty50 formed a smaller bearish candle on the daily chart on Friday with a long upper wick, suggesting selling pressure at higher levels. Analysts said the ongoing consolidation in the 15,600-15,900 range is also expected to continue this week.

Here’s how analysts read the pulse of the market:

Sharekhan’s Gaurav Ratnaparkhi said Nifty50 may see brief consolidation near the 15,700-15,850 range before heading towards the 16,000 level on the upside. From a near-term perspective, the 15,600 level will continue to act as crucial support on a closing basis, Ratnaparkhi said.

Mazhar Mohammad of Chartviewindia.in said the 15,900-600 trading range may continue for some time. “The monthly charts saw two consecutive indecisive candle formations with a narrow range of 450 points, hinting at a pause in momentum, he said.



That said, here’s a look at what some of the key indicators suggest for Monday’s action:

US stocks post gains for the month

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, as Amazon.com shares fell after the company forecast lower sales growth, but the S&P 500 still posted a sixth straight month of gains. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 146.36 points, or 0.42%, to 34,938.17, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 23.58 points, or 0.53%, to 4,395.57 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 101.51 points, or 0.69%, to 14,676.76.

European stocks post sixth consecutive month of gains



European stocks fell from record highs on Friday as concerns about the fast-spreading Delta variant and regulatory action in China outweighed optimism about the quarterly earnings season and an economic recovery. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 0.5%, but rose for a sixth consecutive month in July, its longest winning streak since 2012-13, when it had risen for 12 consecutive months.

Nifty50 formed a smaller bearish candle on the daily chart on Friday with a long upper wick, suggesting selling pressure at higher levels. On the weekly scale, the index formed a Hammer candle, thanks to an intra-week rally from the 15,513 low. Analysts said technical charts could not send any clear signals for next week, adding that the ongoing consolidation in the 15,600-15,900 range may continue.

F&O: Falling VIX empowers bulls



India VIX fell 1.06 percent from 12.94 to 12.80. A drop in volatility after the roller coaster of the last session gave the bulls a grip again, but now VIX needs to cool below the 12 zone for more comfort. Options data suggests a wider trading range between 15,500 and 16,000 levels.

Stocks showing a bullish bias



The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) momentum indicator showed a bullish trade pattern on the counters of Ashok Leyland, IDFC First Bank, Canara Bank,

, HCL Technologies, Reliance Industries, NHPC, Adani Enterprises,, REC, Max Healthcare Institute, Orient Paper,, PVR, Crompton Greaves Consumer, Kothari Petrochem, Godrej Properties, SRF, Voltas, Rupa & Company, Shoppers Stop, KSB, Eris Lifesciences , Solar Industries, Tata Communications, Max India, The Investment Trust, IIFL Wealth Management, TeamLease Services, Refex Industries, Ratnamani Metals, Endurance Technologies, Mold-Tek Packaging, Shriram City Union, Shree Cement, Linde India, Dynamatic Techno and The Grob Tea company.

The MACD is known to signal trend reversals in the securities or indices being traded. When the MACD crosses above the signal line, it gives a bullish signal, indicating that the price of the security may experience an upward movement and vice versa.

Stocks signal weakness ahead



The MACD has shown bearish signs on the counters of

, LT Foods, Arvind, Orient Electric, Indian Energy Exchange, ICICI Pru Life, Equitas Holdings, RPP Infra Projects, Cybertech System, Sandhar Technologies, Sanginita Chemicals,, GSS Infotech, Kopran, Vimta Labs, Deccan Cements, Chembond Chemicals, Sundaram Clayton , Albert David, Seya Industries, Advani Hotels, Oriental Aromatics, Alicon Castalloy, Bafna Pharmaceutical, Gillette India, Kennametal India, The Indian Card Clot and NBI Industrial Finance. The bearish cross on the MACD on these counters indicated that they have just started their downward journey.

Most active stocks in terms of value



Sun Pharma (Rs 2,698.78 crore), Tech Mahindra (Rs 2,478.74 crore), Tata Steel (Rs 2,039.42 crore), SBI (Rs 1,529.65 crore), Deepak Nitrite (Rs 1,401, 08 crore), Zomato (Rs 1,205.11 crore), SAIL (Rs 1,198.92 crore), SRF (Rs 1,114.59 crore), RIL (Rs 1,073.21 crore) and Ashok Leyland (1,048, Rs 51 crore) were among the most active stocks on Dalal Street in terms of value. Higher activity on a meter in terms of value can help identify meters with the highest turnover during the day.

Most active stocks in terms of volume



Suzlon Energy (Shares traded: 19.15 crore), Vodafone Idea (Shares traded: 11.92 crore), JP Power (Shares traded: 11.69 crore), YES Bank (Shares traded: 9.94 crore), Zomato ( Shares traded: 8.83 crore), SAIL (Shares traded: 8.38 crore), Ashok Leyland (Shares traded: 7.83 crore), NALCO (Shares traded: 7.18 crore), BHEL (Shares traded: 6, 45 crore) and Trident (Shares traded: 5.80 crore) were among the most traded shares. in the session.

Stocks showing buying interest



Aarti Industries, ACC, Coforge, Fairchem Organics, Sun Pharma Advanced Research, Sun Pharma, SRF and TeamLease Service witnessed strong buying interest from market players as they increased their new highs of 52 weeks, signaling bullish sentiment.

Stocks see the pressure to sell



Alembic Pharma, Keerti Knowledge and Skills and Suryoday Small Finance Bank saw strong selling pressure and hit their 52-week low, signaling bearish sentiment on these meters.

The sentiment counter favors bulls



Overall, the breadth of the market has remained in favor of bulls. No less than 285 shares of the BSE500 index settled the day in the green, while 206 settled the day in the red.



