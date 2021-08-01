The future looks bright for Berkshire Hathaway as Warren Buffett turns 91

The motley fool

Warren Buffett has seen the value of his company, Berkshire Hathaway, grow at an average annual rate of 20% over the 55 years from 1965 to 2020 compared to around 10% for the S&P 500 over the same period. Her growth is slower these days, but she is still likely to be a reliable grower in the long run.

Berkshire is a massive conglomerate, with around 360,000 employees and a recent market value exceeding $ 630 billion, which places it in the top 10 global companies and well ahead of smaller companies such as Visa and Walmart. Much of its business is focused on insurance, rail transport and energy, but it also owns many other types of businesses, such as Sees Candies, Benjamin Moore, Pampered Chef, Fruit of the Loom, Brooks , Duracell and International Dairy Queen.

Berkshire Hathaway also has a lot of shares in other companies. For example, he recently owned about 19% of American Express, 12% of Bank of America, 9% of Coca-Cola, and perhaps most importantly 5% of Apple.

Buffett turns 91 in August, and he has lined up talented leaders to fill his shoes and continue to do what Berkshire does so well: collect revenue from its subsidiaries and redeploy some of it to its businesses that need it, while spending some to buy more companies or stocks. Its future looks bright. (The Motley Fool owns shares and recommended Berkshire Hathaway.)

Ask the fool

From PW to Norwich, Connecticut: What is the Long Term Stock Market?

The madman replies: Launched last year, the Long Term Exchange aims to differentiate itself from more traditional exchanges such as the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq by focusing on long term performance. Companies on traditional exchanges are often very focused on getting good results each quarter to appeal to investors and Wall Street, but this can hamper their ability to successfully execute long-term strategies.

Companies listed on the LTSE will still have to publish quarterly reports, but they will also have investors who are looking for great long-term results. The LTSE also promotes transparency and commitments to ESG policies and practices that support the environment, social responsibility and good governance. He notes that the companies on our list are looking to increase their impact with employees, customers, like-minded investors and society as a whole.

The exchange hopes to connect companies and investors with similar values. Two of its first companies to be listed are Twilio, a cloud computing company, and Asana, a project management specialist.

From AN in Jacksonville, NC: What does the name of the street refer to?

The madman replies: In the past, when you bought a stock, you received a paper certificate with your name and the number of shares on it. This rarely happens anymore, however. It is now more common for brokerage houses to execute your stock purchase orders and then hold them in the name of the street, the name of the brokerage house.

The brokerage keeps track of the stocks, but they legally belong to you. This makes the sale easier and faster, as you do not need to mail the certificate back.

School of fools

Annuities, which are contracts that allow buyers to secure payments from insurance companies immediately or in the future, are of three main types: fixed, indexed, and variable.

Fixed annuities are fairly straightforward, offering to pay out a predetermined amount for a specified period. Indexes link your payments to the performance of a stock index. Variables allow you to invest money in your annuity account in securities such as mutual funds, with your payments tied to their performance.

Indexed and variable annuities are more complicated, and the Securities and Exchange Commission has issued cautions about them. Either might serve you well, but you should research them thoroughly before you buy. Or just stay with fixed annuities.

Here are a few things to know about variable annuities:

They tend to charge large fees. There are often mortality and expense risk fees, which can be around 1.25%, as well as an administrative fee. These two costs alone could make you pay $ 700 a year on a $ 50,000 annuity. Then there are fees for the securities you have invested in, such as mutual funds. A mutual fund may charge 1% or more per year, which could cost you $ 500 more or more on that annuity.

Variable annuities also tend to have a surrender charge if you want to withdraw a significant portion of your account within a few years of purchasing the annuity. The fees are generally a percentage of the amount you withdraw, decreasing each year. Therefore, if you bought, say, $ 10,000 earlier, you might have to pay $ 700 the first year or $ 600 the second and so on.

Variable annuities are sometimes promoted by pushy salespeople, and they can point out that your earnings and income earned in the account will accumulate tax-free until you withdraw the money. That’s true, but it’s also true for traditional IRAs and 401 (k) accounts. Some variable annuities may have additional benefits such as long-term care insurance or a guaranteed minimum income, but these features will come at a cost.

Learn more about annuities at investor.gov.

My smartest investment

From SS, online: My smartest investment was to buy Etsy shares at around $ 14 per share. I still own it, with stocks at $ 68.

The madman replies: You wrote about this smart investment two years ago, and we hope you still hold onto those online market stocks for vintage and handcrafted goods that they were recently trading at around $ 209 a share!

This is a great example of how you can build wealth with great companies as long as you hold onto your stock for years (or decades). This is easier said than done, as shares of large companies will not rise relentlessly without the occasional setbacks.

In March 2020, for example, Etsy shares plunged more than 33% as the pandemic began to set in. And between April and May 2021, stocks fell further, in part because management tempered expectations for near-term growth. This is reasonable because few businesses can continuously grow at breakneck speed, and our recovering economy has more people buying from physical stores, which can hurt online retailers.

The sharp declines reflect the loss of investor confidence and selling, which, ironically, creates great buying opportunities for those who believe in the business. Today, with a market value of over $ 26 billion recently, Etsy is viewed by many as a promising long-term investment. (The Motley Fool owns stock and recommended Etsy.)

Who am I?

My roots go back to 1910, shortly after the Wright Brothers’ first successful human powered flights, when a lumber baron purchased a Seattle shipyard in which to build planes. In 1916, my first employee sewed linen wings for my planes. I merged with McDonnell Douglas in 1997. Today, based in Chicago and with a market value recently close to $ 130 billion, I am a leading US exporter and a leading federal and defense entrepreneur; I develop, build and maintain commercial aircraft, defense products and space systems. One of my factories was recently the largest building in the world by volume. Who am I?

