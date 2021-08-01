A huge pension bet on Moderna Stock. He sold Starbucks, United and Eli Lilly.

A giant pension made big changes in its equity investments in the second quarter.

The Ohio State Teachers’ Retirement System recently revealed that it had tasked vaccine maker Covid



Modern



(ticker: MRNA) and a decrease in investments in



Starbucks



(SBUX),



United Airlines Holdings



(UAL), and



Eli lilly



(LLY) in the second trimester. STRS Ohio, as the repo is known, disclosed the transactions in a form he filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

STRS Ohio, which succeeded $ 79.8 billion in assets as of June 30, 2020, had not responded to a request for comment. The pension had a funding ratio of 77.4% as of June 30, 2020, according to its latest full annual financial report; that means he had 77.4 cents for every dollar of bonds. The previous year, the capitalization ratio stood at 76.1%. These figures are better than the average state pension, according to a study by the Pew Charitable Trusts. Using data from 2017, the organization found that the average pension had a funding ratio of 70.7%.

STRS Ohio significantly increased its investment in Moderna by purchasing an additional 146,137 shares to end the second quarter with 156,679 shares.

Moderna stock has climbed 125% in the first half of 2021 and so far in the third quarter has jumped 50.4%. While the pension still holds these recently acquired shares, the larger stake has already largely paid off. For comparison, the



S&P 500 Index



rose 14.4% in the first half, and added 2.3%.

We had suggested buying Moderna shares in April, noting that the valuation was relatively cheap for a biotech and that it had enough cash to continue the rest of its pipeline. Moderna joined the S&P 500 in July and is among the best performing indices for the year to date. Medical experts are now evaluating the potential for recalls for people already vaccinated against Covid-19.

STRS Ohio sold 50,577 Starbucks shares at the end of June along with 435,213 coffee chain shares. Starbucks stock rose 4.5% in the first half of the year and so far in the third quarter it has gained 8.6%.

Starbucks reported strong earnings for the fiscal third quarter last week. The company warned that inflation and wages push costs higher. Starbucks struggles to keep coffee shops fully staffed, and in June, some locations were running out of cups and other supplies.

United stock rose 20.9% in the first half of the year and so far in the third quarter it has slipped 10.7%.

United expects to turn profitable in the fall, and the airline has released an optimistic outlook for the third quarter. He recently added more flights to vacation destinations. United has also ordered hundreds of new planes from



Boeing



(BA) and



Airbus.



STRS Ohio sold 122,115 United shares to end the second quarter with 850,196 shares.

The pension sold 71,340 Lilly shares to reduce its stake to 595,480 shares at the end of June. Lilly stock has climbed 35.9% in the first half of the year and so far in the third quarter it has gained 6.1%.

Lilly’s stock skyrocketed in June after the company announced it would submit its Alzheimer’s drug, donanemab, for approval through the Food and Drug Administration’s fast-track approval path later. This year. Analysts, however, asked investors to curb their enthusiasm for the title. Lilly announced a Acquisition of a billion dollars in mid-July.

