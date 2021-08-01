Muscat stock exchange sees marginal decline in July 2021

Muscat: After four consecutive months of gains, the Omani stock market saw marginal declines in July-2021, according to a new report.

The index closed the month at 4,029.4 points with a decline of 0.8% driven by a widespread decline seen in all three sector indices of the stock exchange, the Kuwait-based investment, strategy and research firm , Kamco Invest’s GCC Stock Markets Monthly Report for July 2021.

The benchmark MSX 30 saw declines especially in the second half of the month after posting steady gains in the first half, falling from a 17-month high of 4,132.33 points. The industrial index experienced the largest monthly decline among sectors at 3.1%, followed by the services and financial indices with declines of 0.5% and 0.3%, respectively.

Nevertheless, despite the decline, the performance since the start of 2021 (YTD-21) for the industrial index remained the highest at 36%, followed by Financial and Services with returns of 14.1% and 7 , 7%, respectively, since the beginning of the year, indicated Kamco Invest in its report.

The MSX 30 index reached a slightly lower YTD-21 gain of 10.1%. Commercial activity saw a sharp monthly decline in July-2021, mainly due to the Eid holidays.

Total volume of shares traded during the month declined 48.7 percent to 342.1 million from a 37-month record high in June-2021 at 667.3 million shares.

The monthly traded value also saw a similar drop of 41.6% to reach 53 million OMR from 90.7 million OMR in June-2021.

The share of Omanis in monthly business activity has recovered from last month’s decline. Omanis accounted for 87.9% of the total value of purchase transactions in July-2021, up from 64.5% in June-2021. In terms of the value of sales transactions, the share of Omanis increased from 83.4% in June-2021 to 81.7% in July-2021, indicating that they were net buyers during the month.

GCC markets win

Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) stock markets rose for the ninth consecutive month in July-2021, although the gains were marginal compared to previous months, Kuwaiti firm Kamco Invest said.

The monthly performance was mixed but skewed in favor of the winners. The Dubai benchmark recorded the largest drop during the month at -1.6%. The main winners, on the other hand, were few, including Abu Dhabi and Kuwait with returns of 7.1% and 3.0%, respectively, while benchmarks from Saudi Arabia and Qatar only showed only marginal gains.

As a result, the MSCI GCC Index posted a flat performance with a gain of 1.0 percent. YTD-21 gains at the end of July-2021 stood at 23.7%, one of the best in the world, and were supported by the Abu Dhabi rally, which was the world’s best performing with a YTD-21 yield of 45.0%.

Qatar and Bahrain were the only benchmark with single-digit gains on fiscal YTD-21, while the rest of the GCC indices posted double-digit performances, the report added.

The sector’s performance also reflected the mixed overall trend over the month with an almost even split between winners and losers. The capital goods index led the monthly performance with a gain of 10.2%, followed by the Pharma & Biotech and Utilities indexes with gains of 4.7% and 4.2%, respectively.

On the downside, the recovery of the F&B index paused, leading to a decline of 3.1%, followed by the Food & Drug Retailing and Consumer Durable & Apparel index with decreases of 2.9% and 1 , 9%, respectively.

Large-cap sectors like banking and energy posted stable returns while the materials sector posted a gain of 3.2 percent.

In terms of global equity market performance, Emerging Markets (EM) posted declines during the month, particularly in Asia, while European and North American markets posted gains.

The 5.4% decline in China and 1.7% in Russia pushed the EM index into the red with a decline of 7.0% in July-2021, also dragging the YTD-21 performance into the red with a decrease of 1.0%.