Upcoming Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) Dividend To Be Higher Than Last Year
Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE) will increase its dividend on September 30 to US $ 0.33. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.1%, which is lower than the industry average.
Intercontinental Exchange dividend well covered by earnings
The dividend yield is a bit low, but the sustainability of payments is also an important part of valuing an income security. However, prior to this announcement, the Intercontinental Exchange dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. As a result, much of what she earned was reinvested in the business.
Going forward, earnings per share are expected to drop 3.5% over the next year. If the dividend continues on the same path as it has recently been, we estimate that the payout ratio could be 30%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.
Intercontinental exchange does not have a long payment history
Even though the company has been paying a steady dividend for some time, we would like to see a few more years before we feel comfortable relying on it. The dividend went from US $ 0.52 in 2014 to the most recent annual payment of US $ 1.32. This means that he increased his distributions by 14% per year during this period. It’s always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn’t be inclined to rely on it until a longer history has been developed.
The dividend seems likely to increase
Investors who have held shares of the company for the past several years will be pleased with the dividend income they have received. It is encouraging to see that the Intercontinental Exchange has increased its earnings per share by 16% per year over the past five years. Intercontinental Exchange certainly has the potential to increase its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.
Intercontinental Exchange Looks Like Great Dividend Stock
In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend increase and we are particularly satisfied with its overall sustainability. Profits easily cover the company’s distributions and the business generates a lot of cash. Note that profits are expected to decline over the next 12 months, which won’t be a problem if this doesn’t become a trend, but could cause some turmoil next year. Overall, this ticks a lot of the boxes that we look for when choosing an income stock.
Companies with a stable dividend policy are likely to benefit from greater investor interest than those with a more inconsistent approach. Still, there are a host of other factors that investors need to consider, aside from dividend payments, when analyzing a business. To this end, Intercontinental Exchange has 4 warning signs (and 1 that should not be ignored) we think you should know. Looking for more high yield dividend ideas? Try our organized list of big dividend payers.
This Simply Wall St article is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell shares and does not take into account your goals or your financial situation. Our aim is to bring you long-term, targeted analysis based on fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not take into account the latest announcements from price sensitive companies or qualitative documents. Simply Wall St has no position in any of the stocks mentioned.
Do you have any feedback on this item? Are you worried about the content? Enter into a contract with us directly. You can also send an email to the editorial team (at) simplywallst.com.
