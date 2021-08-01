Chart of the Week Alibaba Potential Highlight (BABA) at Key Support Level





VS heart of the week Alibaba (BABA) Alibaba (BABA) potential bearish climax on key support Medium-term technical analysis click to enlarge the graph Time-stamped: August 1, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. SGT Source: CMC Markets Early last week, the share price of Alibaba (BABA), its US ADR listed on the New York Stock Exchange, fell -13% to an intraday low of 179.71 on the 27th. July due to an indirect negative feedback loop. triggered by new regulatory measures imposed on China-based online education companies that have seen blind sales through the Chinese e-commerce platform and big data technology-related actions due to increased regulatory overhang .

BABA managed to cut at least 50% of its intra-week losses to finish with a weekly close of -5.5% (195.17) for the week ended July 30. Interestingly, this positive observation took place just in an area of ​​key long-term support that merges with several bullish technical elements.

First, last week’s price action formed a Hammer weekly bullish reversal candlestick pattern after retesting its secular long-term ascending trendline in place since the February 9 swing low. 2021 at 59.28. Second, the weekly Hammer bullish candlestick pattern also formed just in an important area of ​​the Fibonacci cluster (the 50% retracement of the ongoing secular long-term uptrend from the February 9, 2016 low to October 27, 2020. , the current all-time high and the 0.764 expansion of the major decline from October 27, 2020 high to December 24, 2020 low projected from February 16, 2021 high). Third, the MACD Histogram Indicator, a gauge of price action dynamics, has drawn a long-term bullish divergence signal in place since early March 2021, as the corresponding price actions continued to rise. show lower lows, suggesting that downward momentum has started to ease.

In addition, the current major downtrend from the October 27, 2020 high to the July 27, 2021 low in its secular long-term uptrend phase in place since the February 9, 2016 low is the steepest in terms of scope and timing; -44% over 9 months compared to previous major downtrend from June 5, 2018 high to December 22, 2018 low; -38% for 6 months. Therefore, given the aforementioned positive technicals, BABA’s price action last week may indicate a bearish climax scenario that suggests the potential end of a major bear market cycle.

Watch the key long term support at 179.70 and break with a weekly close above the intermediate resistance at 211.60 may trigger a multi-week bullish move to target the next resistance at 245.65 in the first stage. On the other hand, a weekly close below 179.70 invalidates the recovery scenario for an extension of the major bearish phase of movement towards the next support at 130.10 (the major low swing areas of October / December 2018 and close to the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the secular long uptrend from February 9, 2016 low to current all-time high on October 27, 2020).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cmcmarkets.com/en-nz/news-and-analysis/chart-of-the-weekalibaba-baba-potential-bearish-climax-at-key-support The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

