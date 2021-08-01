LIC Housing awaits the response of the stock exchanges on the preferential issue of Rs 2,334 crore





KOLKATA: LIC Housing Finance Ltd is still awaiting stock exchange approvals before it can proceed with the preferential issue of Rs 2,334 crore to its parent company Life Insurance Corporation, although capital market regulator SEBI has not raised any questions and the mortgage lender denied approaching the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) in this regard, LIC HFL sources said.

The ESB and the NSE requested clarification as to why the valuation ratio of a registered security was not taken into account when determining the price of these shares when granting to LIC.

“Only the exchanges raised questions and we responded and are awaiting their comments. The exchanges had asked us not to publish the results of the vote on this agenda which we respected. There is no request from SEBI so far and we have not approached the SAT in this regard, ”the sources told PTI.

LIC Housing Finance (LIC HFL) was supposed to issue shares at Rs 514.25 each with a par value of Rs 2 each to its promoter. LIC’s stake in the funder after the proposed share allocation will increase to 45.24 percent, from more than 40.31 percent currently.

“The company had received an email dated July 12, 2021 from BSE Ltd and the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd requesting clarification on the company’s compliance with the Articles of Association (AOA) regarding the process arrived for the valuation. to which these shares are offered to LIC, ”they said.

“The company had clarified that there was no violation of the provisions of the AOA, as the price was duly determined in accordance with the relevant provisions of the AOA as well as the Companies Act 2013 and the SEBI (capital issue and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2018, “the sources said, adding that LIC Housing informed the stock exchanges.

LIC Housing reported an 81% drop in its stand-alone net profit to Rs 153.44 crore in the first quarter of fiscal 22 ending June due to increased provisioning for non-performing loans.

