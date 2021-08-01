Business
Marico share hits new high despite gross margin pressures in June quarter
Marico Ltd shares hit a new 52-week high on the National Stock Exchange on Friday. This comes at a time when margin pressures continue to be a sore point for the company.
In the June quarter (Q1FY22), the gross profit margin contracted 759 basis points (bps) year on year to 41%. One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Note that the gross margin was down 520 basis points in the March quarter (T4FY21).
However, the worst may have passed on this front. According to analysts, company management believes the gross margin bottomed out in the first quarter and is expected to improve thereafter. The prices of copra, a key raw material, have come down, which is helping.
That said, Maricos’ domestic volume performance in the first quarter looks bleak with growth of 21%, despite a favorable base, given that volume declined by 14% in the first quarter of FY21. In fact, volume growth declined from 25% in the fourth quarter.
The two-year national volume CAGR fell to 2% from 10% in the March quarter, 6-7% for the previous two quarters, ”analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a July 30 report. The CAGR is compound annual growth rate.
This is likely due to the disruption associated with the lockdown, particularly in May; In addition, there was also some phasing between quarters, as the historical sales skew in favor of the June quarters has now smoothed out, ”JM Financials analysts said.
Parachute volumes were somewhat stable compared to the level of two years ago, while edible saffola oils maintained double-digit volume growth despite difficult comparables, ”they added.
It is encouraging that Marico was able to limit the decline in its EBITDA margin (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) to 521 bps in the first quarter to 19%. It also marks a substantial improvement in the EBITDA margin from 15.9% in the fourth quarter when the measure fell to a multi-quarter low.
To move forward, the outlook is decent. Continuous growth momentum in sales in each of its core segments, significantly higher growth rates as well as targets in the food product portfolio, and The now targeted 450-500 crore from its digital-first product line are very encouraging developments for a company that only had about 6% CAGR of sales in fiscal years 15-20, before reporting a double-digit growth in fiscal year 21, ”said Motilal Oswal Financial analysts. Services Ltd in a July 31 report.
Despite this, Marico stock has appreciated by around 35% so far in 2021, suggesting that investors are capturing a good deal of the optimism. The stock is now trading at nearly 47 times estimated earnings for fiscal 2023, according to Bloomberg data.
