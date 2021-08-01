Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp Stock Market





PHILADELPHIA – The first day off for players at camp seems like a good time to take an early temperature of the team, so we are releasing the Eagles Stock Market feature and will continue to update the Bulls and Bears, as well as the stagnant stocks, on the ESE (Eagles Stock Exchange), every time Nick Sirianni hits the pause button this summer. Bulls : BY Josh Sweat – The gangly Sweat has arguably been the best player on the whole camp and certainly looks set to burst into what is a contract year. Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon has said he sees Sweat and Derek Barnett as starters and the position as a whole (Brandon Graham, Sweat, Barnett and Ryan Kerrigan) could be the deepest on the team. Gannon also flipped Sweat between the right and left sides to try and take advantage of the clashes and the Florida State product offered a Montez Sweat-like presence when it comes to hitting balls, especially when Jalen Hurts or Nick Mullens are under the center. CB Steve Nelson –Nelson might not be a more than $ 8 million cornerback according to Pittsburgh’s assessment. What it is, however, is an NFL starting corner that came on day one to deliver both physique and skill. While DeVonta Smith thought SEC CBs were the same as NFL defenders, he got an early education from Darius Slay and Nelson on how teams are going to approach the slim rookie. LB Davion Taylor – Before an ATV injury knocked the sophomore prospect out of practice on Saturday night, Taylor was getting plenty of first-team reps and making them count. He’s by far Gannon’s most athletic linebacker and it’s clear DC want to get as much speed as possible on the court. Taylor can hit 20 or 21 MPH on GPS and can run stride for stride with lighter 30 and 40 pound receivers. It remains to be seen if ultra raw Taylor, who got a late start in the game due to his Seventh-day Adventist faith, can handle the mental and technical parts of the equation, but if the Eagles can transform Jordan Mailata. into a legitimate left tackle from square one that means they can’t turn Taylor into a playmaker in a position of need? The Bears: WR Jalen Reagor – The second-year player is having a rough start due to personal issues that saw him fail his fitness test early and being kept out of team drills due to a muscle contraction. lower body that a team source has linked to off-the-pitch issues. RELATED: Jalen Reagor trying to put the angst behind him, returns to team drills Reagor finally resumed team drills on Saturday night and spent some time in the lunge. Nick Sirianni really needs Smith and Reagor to step up and become playmakers for this attack so a smoother start would have been nice, but there’s still plenty of time to turn things around. K Jake Elliott – A day after explaining that he believed he would overcome his consistency issues starting in 2020, Elliott missed field goals by 33 and 49 yards on Saturday night, coincidentally also a day after his new boss, Special Teams Coordinator Michael Clay said: “Reaching 49 and under on a regular basis is where we want to make our money. RELATED: Jake Elliott ready for rebound season RG Matt Pryor – The big man was back with the first team after Brandon Brooks fell with a twisted hamstring and Pryor struggled mightily against a talented forehead on the other side. With Nate Herbig cleaning up his weight issues and providing impressive versatility on the inside and Landon Dickerson looming, don’t be surprised if Howie Roseman tries to part ways with Pryor for an end-of-round pick in an O-Line deficient league. . Stagnant stocks: QB Jalen hurts – Until now, the Eagles’ alleged QB1 has looked like the same guy he was in his first four NFL starts, an intriguing playmaker who lacks precision when pitching football. RELATED: Criticism of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts begins with … As for the latter, Hurts is doing well and throwing strikes when he locks receivers. When he tries to look into the distance, the evenness of his throws falls off the table. The problem, of course, is that you just can’t watch NFL receivers. WR DeVonta Smith – Those who thought Smith’s lightness wouldn’t be an issue in the NFL reportedly received an education in the first four days of training with Slay and Nelson getting very physical with young WR and often throwing him out of his game in tight spaces like the red zone. And remember the electrodes don’t even light up until Tuesday of next week. The good news is, Slay is the first out there to coach Smith on how to break the line against press covering talent like him. S K’By Wallace – With Rodney McLeod starting on the PUP roster and Week 1 uncertain for the veteran, Wallace has the first chance to be the contingency, receiving more first-team reps than Marcus Epps. You barely noticed Wallace and there’s good and bad to it. The first says he doesn’t make any major mistakes and the second is the realization that he doesn’t make any splash games. John McMullen contributes to the Eagles’ coverage for SI.com’s EagleMaven and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports chat host Jody McDonald, every morning from 8am to 10am on “Birds 365”, broadcast live on PhillyVoice.com and YouTube. John is also the host of his own show “Extending the Play” on AM1490 in South Jersey. You can reach him at [email protected] or on Twitter @JFMcMullen Ed Kracz is SI.com’s Eagle Maven editor and co-host of the Eagles Unfiltered podcast. Check out the latest Eagles news on www.SI.com/NFL/Eagles and follow him on Twitter: @kracze.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.si.com/nfl/eagles/news/eagles-training-camp-stock-market The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos