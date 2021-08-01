Post-IPO performance amid a rush for retail investors

It is no exaggeration that most investment decisions were influenced by the recent rally in the stock market, and not by corporate fundamentals.

The economy contracted in 2020-21 due to the nationwide pandemic lockdown last year and led to an increase in the unemployment rate in both the formal and informal sectors. stock Exchange.

Both benchmarks Sensex and Nifty peaked during the pandemic period, dropping from the lows they hit in March 2020. New entrants are retail investors with a booming stake amid the pandemic situation. According to data from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), new Demat accounts reached an all-time high of 10.7 million between April 2020 and January 2021. Recent data from the National Stock Exchange (NSE) shows that participation from individuals to the stock exchange’s stock division accounts for 45 percent of turnover.

What was the reason for such an influx of these new retail investors (a major part is GenZ and millennials) into the stock market? Of course, the influence of Warren Buffet, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala or films like The Wolf of Wall Street and the Harshad Mehta series have acted as catalysts, but the main source of ignition has been the uncertainty of income due to a significant number of job losses. Many opened their Demat accounts during the pandemic, reminding us of Warren Buffet’s quote that “If your salary is your only source of income, you are one step away from poverty.” The ease of opening these accounts also boosted the process. Discount brokerage firms like Zerodha, Upstox, etc., have helped emerging investors open accounts within hours. Investment awareness campaigns have also encouraged the opening of accounts with various securities brokers.

Another reason for such a high inflow is the increase in liquidity in the market due to foreign institutional investors (FIIs). After withdrawing approximately $ 6.4 billion in the March 2020 quarter, the FII re-entered Indian stock markets in the June and September 2020 quarters. The value of FII’s investments in Indian stocks reached $ 450 billion. at the end of the third quarter of 2020. At this point, overall spending on consumables was low and the additional inflow of foreign currency increased market liquidity. So, for the middle-income group, investing in stocks was an attractive option.

It’s no exaggeration that most investment decisions have been influenced by the recent stock market rally and not driven by corporate fundamentals. One of the prime examples of herd behavior in the stock market has been the surge in the stock price of Bombay Oxygen Investments Ltd (BOM). The price of BOM skyrocketed as there was a great demand for medical oxygen across the country, but the funny fact was that BOM was just a chemical company, not an oxygen producer.

Companies wishing to raise funds through Initial Public Offerings (IPOs) have benefited from the increase in the number of stock market account holders. This is because the number of active investors increases the probability of bidding, which would further improve the probability of oversubscription and, ultimately, the listing will be at the highest price. From a new investor’s perspective, an IPO is a faster, profit-making option and requires a lot less research to bid. Only general market sentiment is sufficient to anticipate price increases. The phenomenal participation of retail investors has led to almost all IPOs being oversubscribed in the retail category. During the pandemic period, a large number of Indian companies raised 20,350 crore and 31,265 crore in fiscal years 2020 and 2021, respectively, through IPOs.

The enthusiasm for IPOs was particular last year (the same trend follows this year, however). From a general and preconceived notion, we can justify our reasoning that companies with good financial results and future growth opportunities should get impressive responses from the primary market. But if we look at recent IPO data, the retail subscription was almost 68 times for a loss making company like Burger King or BBQ Nations (with 13 times oversubscription), and the same was only about 3.6 times for Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) which is making year-over-year profit and is expected to further improve profitability. Interestingly, even after a year and a half, shares of IRFC did not pick up in the secondary market as RailTel’s IPO, despite being a government-backed company, instead turned well behaved in the primary and secondary markets.

It is very difficult to formulate a strategy for companies launching an IPO because deciphering the mindset of retail investors is almost impossible. But every IPO was the talk of the town every time. Perhaps because new investors are very tech-savvy and have always kept an eye on the financial review and analysis of these IPOs through different mediums. Thus, the overall response of the primary market has been beneficial for the issuing companies.

But what about the gain for investors (retail investors, because they are at the heart of the discussion)? Well, it was a win-win situation for investors and businesses. Speaking of listing gains, 29 out of 40 companies (excluding recent IPOs that are not yet listed) gave an average 42 percent return. And all 11 companies that failed to generate listing gains are already yielding returns (as of July 15, 2021). This means that every ad last year gave at least some feedback (minimum profit figure is 29%; SBI Cards). The year-over-year return on IPOs will be difficult to measure, as only one company completed an IPO in the first six months of last year. So, if you consider last year’s IPOs, the average return is 202%. But it’s unfair to assume that everyone got attribution for all of these IPOs. So from the listing price, if we calculate the return, it’s about 118 percent.

An interesting conclusion that can be drawn is that last year, companies listed with a higher price than the IPO price were all generating positive returns as of July 16, 2021. So, from the perspective of the A value-driven investment, investors see these companies as a good bet for them in the long run.

However, retail investors who get IPO allowances tend to position themselves on the day of the listing with a moderate listing gain. With the release of some supernatural listing gains from some companies, for example, Indigo Paints, which was listed with a 109% return, or Happiest Minds Technologies, which was listed with a 123% return, potential investors are motivated to enter the capital. Marlet. At the same time, some active investors tend to bid furiously for the next IPO without proper analysis. The first result is good for the economy. But the second scenario is detrimental to the mindset of investors and leads to a prospect of gambling towards IPOs. So, education about personal finance and the stock market, interpreting company balance sheets for fundamental analysis, and understanding business due diligence across industries is something retail investors need to know thoroughly. .

(Arnab Sarkar is PGDM student, Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. Ranjitha Ajay is Assistant Professor of Finance at GLIM, Chennai. The opinions expressed are personal.)