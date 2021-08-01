Hon Hai sells $ 700 million in bonds at negative rate





MARKET LIQUIDITY:

With profits rising sharply, the iPhone maker is taking advantage of a flexible market to issue sub-zero interest rate bonds for the first time. Hon Hai Precision Industry Co () plans to issue $ 700 million in overseas convertible bonds this week at a negative interest rate. It would be the first time that Hon Hai has sold bonds at a negative rate in a market awash with liquidity, thus reducing the finance charges borne by many companies in their borrowing costs. Hon Hai, a key iPhone assembler for Apple Inc, said the proceeds from the bond sale would be used to pay for the company’s commodity purchases in overseas markets to reduce interest payments. Photo: ANC According to Hon Hai, the convertible bonds, which are expected to be listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange on Thursday, were valued with a zero coupon rate of minus 0.41%, with a five-year maturity on August 5, 2026. The convertible price was set at NT $ 163.17, which represents a 48% premium over the Hon Hai share closing price of NT $ 110.00 on the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Friday. Hon Hai said that if investors convert all the bonds they hold after maturity, the company’s paid-up capital will only be diluted by 0.86%, which is unlikely to have a significant impact on existing shareholders. Despite the negative rate, the sale of Hon Hais convertible bonds attracted many foreign investors, market sources said, adding that the bonds were more than three times oversubscribed, with their pledges exceeding $ 2.2 billion in total. . The sources said the strong interest from foreign investors indicates that they have confidence in Hon Hais’ prospects as it transforms from a contract manufacturer into a company capable of integrating its hardware and software strengths. Hon Hai has scheduled an investor conference on August 12, as the market awaits the company’s latest developments in electric vehicles and semiconductors. The company could start mass production of the next-generation iPhone, presumably called iPhone 13, in September. Apple accounts for more than 40 percent of Hon Hais’ total sales, as its production site in Zhengzhou, China, comprises more than 50 percent of iPhone production. Separately, the board of directors of electronics maker Lite-On Technology Corps () on Thursday approved a cash dividend of NT $ 2 per share for profits made in the first half of this year. The company reported net profit of NT $ 8.3 billion in the first half of the year, with earnings per share (EPS) of NT $ 3.57, up 65% year-on-year. other. The company said EPS reached NT $ 1.74 in the second quarter, compared to NT $ 1.83 in the first quarter. The company’s board of directors also agreed to launch a share buyback program on Friday, aimed at repurchasing 40 million shares on the open market. He has offered to spend up to NT $ 3.58 billion on the buyback program, which will run until September 29, he said. Additional reporting by Angelica Oung

Comments will be moderated. Keep comments relevant to the article. Comments containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned. The final decision will be at the discretion of the Taipei Times.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.taipeitimes.com/News/biz/archives/2021/08/02/2003761854 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos