ECQ, inflation data to dictate market sentiment





Investors would assess the effects of the capital region’s upcoming return to strict quarantine restrictions, as well as the July inflation rate release this trading week. Last week, the local Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) index plunged 3.48% or 226.30 points to reach its daily low of 6,270.23 on Friday. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., still sees a downward bias for the local stock market, as investors should “count on the economic losses caused by tighter restrictions in the National Capital Region (RCN ) ”. The government announced on Friday that the NCR would be reduced to the strictest Community Enhanced Quarantine (ECQ) from August 6 to 20 amid the threat of the Delta variant. Tantiangco said the stricter quarantine measures further limit household consumption and business activities in the region. “This in turn should lead to more economic repercussions, including job and income losses, as well as lower business and consumer confidence,” he continued. The NCR is the biggest contributor to the country’s gross domestic product. Tantiangco added that the daily tally of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country would also be monitored amid concerns over the contagious variant of the Delta. “A sustained increase in Covid-19 cases and a detection of more cases with the Delta strain seems to aggravate the pessimism,” he explained. The total number of Delta variant cases in the country rose to 216, after the health ministry confirmed an additional 97 cases last week. Meanwhile, the Philippines saw 8,147 new cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, bringing the total to 1.589 million. Investors would also follow the release of other second quarter corporate results and the inflation rate for July, Tantiangco said. The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said on Friday that the country’s inflation rate likely rose to 4.3% in July. With uncertainties over the pandemic situation and the country’s economic outlook lingering, Tantiangco expects trade to remain lukewarm this week as investors are likely to remain on the sidelines. Tantiangco has set initial market support at 6,100-6,160 while initial resistance is 6,400. Regina Capital Development Corp. Managing Director Luis Limlingan also said the market would assess the impact of the ECQ’s re-taxation in the capital region, as well as the anticipation of the latest inflation results. Limlingan added that PSEi’s 6,200 support would be tested if local cases continued to rise. The chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Michael Ricafort also cited the upcoming two-week ECQ in Metro Manila as one of the main market catalysts this trading week as it “could slow business or economic activity.” Ricafort also included the release of major economic data including the inflation rate, the Philippine Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index, the unemployment rate and the trade deficit as factors that could affect market sentiment. The trend of new Covid-19 cases and the development of the country’s vaccination program would also serve as leads in the local market, according to Ricafort.

