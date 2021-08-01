FXCM Equity and Equity Baskets June Report

SYDNEY, Australia, August 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – FXCM Group, LLC (FXCM Group or FXCM), the leading international provider of online currency trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrency and related services, today releases its data on the most popular instruments for the month of June in its single share CFD and Stock Basket product lines. .

FXCM offers fractional single-share CFD trading with no commission fees ** on major companies in the US, UK, France, Germany and Hong Kong, while equity basket products FXCM combine the shares of several companies in an industry into a single tradable instrument. The company currently has a portfolio of 14 baskets of shares. The list of companies and weights is available on the FXCM Equity Basket website: https://www.fxcm.com/au/stock-baskets/

NVIDIA soared to $ 1,000 a share, which saw it topple Apple from the second-most traded stock in June, while Amazon also reclaimed its place among the monthly leaders. The decline in post-IPO interest in Coinbase knocked it down from the top 10 with Google falling out of the top 10 for the very first time in over 12 months.

On the stock basket side, there hasn’t been much change among the leaders, as China Tech, China Ecommerce and FAANG continued to occupy the top three spots. The Hong Kong-based ATMX shopping cart made its first top 10 appearance since launching in May at the expense of the Work From Home shopping cart, which has seen the biggest decline as businesses around the world slowly try to return to space. pre-pandemic work.

Volume rank Monthly ranking change Company symbol 1 – Tesla Inc TSLA.us 2 4 NVIDIA Corporation NVDA.us 3 1 Apple Inc AAPL.us 4 3 Amazon.com, Inc AMZN.us 5 New in the Top 30 BP plc BP.fr 6 2 Boeing Company BA.us 7 18 Zoom Video Communications Inc ZM.us 8 – Baidu Inc ADR Class A BIDU.us 9 New in the Top 30 Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR.us ten New in the Top 30 Airbnb Inc ABNB.us

Volume rank Monthly ranking change Sector symbol 1 – Chinese technology CHN.TECH 2 – Chinese e-commerce CHN.ECOMM 3 – Great American technology FAANG 4 1 Airlines companies AIRLINES COMPANIES 5 1 Cannabis CANNABIS 6 3 Sports and games SPORTS 7 3 Biotechnology BIOTECHNOLOGIES 8 1 American banks BANKS.USA 9 4 Great Chinese technology ATMX ten 2 Casino CASINOS

Past performance and popularity are not indicators of future results.

The ranking is derived from the FXCM client volume.

** When executing client trades, FXCM can be cleared in a number of ways, which include, but are not limited to: spreads, charging fixed lot-based commissions on opening and closing ” adding a markup to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers for certain types of accounts, and adding a markup to the rollover, etc.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online currency (FX) trading, CFD trading and related services. Founded in 1999, the company’s mission is to provide international traders with access to the world’s largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, recruiting excellent trading educators, respecting financial standards. strict and striving for the best online trading experience on the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution, and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers FX trading training courses and provides trading tools, proprietary data, and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks with access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and mid-frequency funds access to blue chip brokerage services through FXCM Premium. FXCM is a Leucadia company.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/fr)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money quickly due to leverage.

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You need to ask yourself if you understand how CFDs work and if you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited: AFSL 309763.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP n ° 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za). Our service includes products traded on margin and involving a risk of loss greater than your deposited funds. The products may not be suitable for all investors. Please make sure that you fully understand the risks involved.

FXCM Markets Limited: Losses may exceed deposited funds. (www.fxcm.com/marchés).

