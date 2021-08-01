Yet another gloomy week ahead for actions on ECQ woes

Another week of sluggish trading is seen on the stock exchange this week as Metro Manila reverts to strict quarantine protocols for two weeks starting August 6.

Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) lost a total of 250.51 points, or 3.8%. The biggest drop was seen on Friday, when the main index fell 226.3 points or 3.48 percent, marking the worst drop among any stock market in the world.

Slump

It was then that the government announced the reimposition of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) restrictions from August 6 to 20.

But since the market had already fallen sharply last week, the pace of the decline could be slower over the coming week, said Joseph Roxas, chairman of local brokerage firm Eagle Equities Inc.

Roxas sees the PSEi trading this week in a range of 6,200 to 6,400.

Ghost month

He added that the volume would also decrease with the arrival of the lunar ghost month.

The ghost month, which will begin this year from August 8 to September 6, refers to a period in the lunar calendar when Asian investors avoid making expensive investments. This period also generally coincides with the peak of summer holidays in Western markets, thus reducing market volumes across the world.

Since the start of the year, the PSEi has lost a total of 869.48 points or 12.2% compared to last year. Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ

