Business
Yet another gloomy week ahead for actions on ECQ woes
Another week of sluggish trading is seen on the stock exchange this week as Metro Manila reverts to strict quarantine protocols for two weeks starting August 6.
Last week, the main index of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSEi) lost a total of 250.51 points, or 3.8%. The biggest drop was seen on Friday, when the main index fell 226.3 points or 3.48 percent, marking the worst drop among any stock market in the world.
Slump
It was then that the government announced the reimposition of the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) restrictions from August 6 to 20.
But since the market had already fallen sharply last week, the pace of the decline could be slower over the coming week, said Joseph Roxas, chairman of local brokerage firm Eagle Equities Inc.
Roxas sees the PSEi trading this week in a range of 6,200 to 6,400.
Ghost month
He added that the volume would also decrease with the arrival of the lunar ghost month.
The ghost month, which will begin this year from August 8 to September 6, refers to a period in the lunar calendar when Asian investors avoid making expensive investments. This period also generally coincides with the peak of summer holidays in Western markets, thus reducing market volumes across the world.
Since the start of the year, the PSEi has lost a total of 869.48 points or 12.2% compared to last year. Doris Dumlao-Abadilla INQ
Read more
To subscribe to INQUIRE MORE to access The Philippine Daily Inquirer and over 70 other titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download from 4 a.m. and share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.
For comments, complaints or inquiries, Contact us.
Sources
2/ https://business.inquirer.net/328220/yet-another-sluggish-week-ahead-for-stocks-on-ecq-woes
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]