Seven African stock exchanges partner to increase depth and liquidity





The order routing system will be used to link the seven main locations and stimulate pan-African investment flows, bringing more liquidity to African markets. The African Stock Exchanges Association (ASEA), made up of seven of Africa’s leading stock exchanges, is working together through the African Stock Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) which includes the purchase of a system of routing of orders. The order routing system will be used to link the seven main locations and stimulate pan-African investment flows, bringing more liquidity to African markets. In order to facilitate cross-border exchanges between African stock exchanges, ASEA has selected DirectFN for the design and deployment of the AELP Link technology platform for the routing of orders and transaction confirmations between brokers on the seven participating exchanges. in the pilot phase of the AELP. DirectFN, is a financial technology company with clients across the Middle East and many emerging and frontier markets, won the contract after a competitive bidding process that attracted applications from top international vendors in 18 country. The Liaison Project is a joint initiative of ASEA and the African Development Bank (AfDB) aimed at improving the depth and liquidity of markets, promoting innovations that support investor diversification, and unlocking the flow of funds. pan-African investment. Financial Literacy Revolution – Africa – Guest Editorial The AELP is funded by a grant from the Korea-Africa Economic Cooperation Trust Fund (KOAFEC) managed by the African Development Bank. The AELP link will serve as an intermediary for investor orders between brokers in foreign markets. African listed securities accessible through the AELP link include all securities available to cross-border investors. Equity investments include more than 1,050 listed stocks, but the project will also establish access to corporate and government bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and derivatives when these are listed on stock exchanges. participants and that the sponsoring broker gives them access. The seven AELP exchanges are the Casablanca Stock Exchange, the Egyptian Stock Exchange, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the Nairobi Stock Exchange, the Nigeria Stock Exchange, the Mauritius Stock Exchange and the Regional Stock Exchange. Nigeria recently took an important step towards derivatives trading, with the approval by the SEC of seven derivative contracts from Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX). Felix Edoh Kossi Amenounv, President of ASEA and CEO of BRVM, said: We are delighted with this big step towards the free flow of investments across Africa and the free flow of capital. Our aim is to open up new opportunities for individual and institutional investors to invest productively in Africa’s growth story. The scholarships continue to help African businesses and governments raise long-term capital for jobs, business growth, infrastructure and development in Africa. Walid Al Ballaa, Managing Director of DirectFN, commented: With innovative technology and the focus on digital maturity to build digital relationships through the creation of the AELP-Link technology platform, DirectFN feels equally excited the idea of ​​helping concretely to achieve the objectives through the participating African countries. Trade and enable the African capital market ecosystem to digitally create a positive impact on the global economy.

