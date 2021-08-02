Mutual funds: soon a common platform for MF transactions





Experts say a consumer-oriented website should be easy to navigate and ensure ease of investment. With the aim of simplifying investment in mutual funds for existing and potential investors, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has proposed a common platform for non-financial transactions such as updating the address, mobile and e-mail, follow-up of requests and complaints, access to investments. related reports on mutual fund holdings and, at a later stage, for the purchase and redemption of mutual fund units. The platform will be jointly developed by the Registrar and Transfer Agents (RTA), the two main ones are Computer Age Management Services and KFin Technologies will have standardized practices and will be interoperable to provide an integrated experience for investors. Sebi called on all asset management companies (AMSs) and custodians to facilitate RTAs for the development of the proposed platform. They must deliver data through the real-time Application Programming Interface (API) to the proposed platform and also share their respective data streams with each other for investment related reporting. What will the platform do?

In the initial phase (by December 31, 2021), the proposed platform will perform all types of non-financial transactions. Later, it can provide services to distributors, registered investment advisers, AMCs, stock exchanges and digital platforms to transact in mutual funds. Through the proposed platform, all mutual fund companies, ATRs and custodians will need to harmonize processes across the industry to provide investors with a one-stop, integrated and service-oriented investment and service experience. simplified. Experts say a consumer-oriented website should be easy to navigate and ensure ease of investment. Benefits for investors

Individuals invest in mutual funds through the websites of fund companies, MF Utilities (a transaction aggregation portal owned by fund companies), distributors such as banks or fintech companies. The platform offered by Sebi will help investors as they can get all the solutions related to mutual fund investing in one place in an integrated way. However, the platform cannot give any investment advice. Experts claim that the platform will save investors the trouble of contacting each RTA for all of their investment and redemption needs or any kind of non-financial transactions including capital gains / losses report, details unclaimed dividends / redemptions, etc. Brijesh Damodaran, Managing Partner, BellWether Associates, says the platform offered by Sebis has created both excitement and anxiety. For investors, this is a welcome decision because all non-financial transactions in RTAs can be executed in one place, he says. Currently, if a mutual fund investor needs to update bank details or contact information for all mutual fund holdings, they must first submit documentation for all programs / folios. Thus, if an investor has five stakes in five different AMC schemes, they must submit the same documents five times. In the proposed platform, the investor will have to submit the documents in one place and only once. It was a long-standing pain, which we are now seeking to resolve. This will save investors time and effort, says Damodaran. Competition for fintech companies

Right now, fintech companies provide a platform for clients to invest in various mutual fund programs for free. However, they monetize by cross-selling other financial products. Damodaran says the proposed platform will compete for fintech companies and may wean existing investors. For AMCs, however, the platform will help increase their reach to investors and increase the penetration of mutual funds, he said.

