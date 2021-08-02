Square to acquire Afterpay for $ 29 billion because buy now, pay later

Sign up for myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Square Inc. news.

Payments firm Square has reached a deal to acquire Australian “buy now, pay later” provider Afterpay in a deal worth around $ 29 billion.

According to a joint statement released on Sunday, Afterpay shareholders will receive 0.375 Square shares for each share they own, which is a 30% premium based on the most recent closing prices for the two companies.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. The deal is said to be the largest in Australian history, surpassing Unibail-Rodamco’s $ 20 billion takeover of Westfield shopping center group in 2017.

Melbourne-based Afterpay allows retailers to offer customers the option of paying for products in four installments, with no interest if payments are made on time.

The company said its 16 million users view the option as a more responsible way to borrow than using a credit card. Merchants pay Afterpay a flat fee to provide the service, plus a percentage of each order.

The deal underscores the huge appetite for suppliers to buy now, to pay later, which exploded during the pandemic.

By early 2021, according to data from Adobe Analytics, use of buy now, pay later had tripled from pre-pandemic volume and was particularly popular with younger consumers.

Swedish company Klarna, afterpay’s industry rival, doubled its valuation in three months to $ 45.6 billion, after receiving an investment from SoftBank’s Vision Fund 2 in June. PayPal offers its own “Pay in 4” service, while last month it was reported that Apple was looking to partner with Goldman Sachs to provide Apple Pay users with buy-now and check-out facilities. .

Afterpay said its services are used by more than 100,000 merchants in Australia, the United States, Canada, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain, where it is known as Clearpay name.

Square intends to provide its merchants and users with the ability to use its Cash app, a fast money transfer service popular with small businesses and Venmo’s competitor to PayPal.

“It’s an expensive buy, but the ‘buy now, pay later’ market is growing very quickly and it only makes sense that Square has a solid stake in it,” said retail analyst Neil. Saunders.

“For some, especially the younger generation, ‘buy now, pay later’ is a preferred form of credit. Afterpay has already seen some success with its expansion in the US, but Square will be able to accelerate this by integrating it into its platforms and payment infrastructure – this is probably one of the justifications. the relatively high price of the agreement.

Square processed $ 42.8 billion in payments in the second quarter, with Cash App transactions accounting for about 10%, according to figures released Sunday. The company posted a profit of $ 204 million on revenue of $ 4.7 billion.

“Square and Afterpay have a common goal,” said Jack Dorsey, CEO of Square. “We built our business to make the financial system more fair, accessible and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a brand of trust aligned with these principles. “

“Together, we can better connect our Cash App and Seller ecosystems to deliver even more compelling products and services to merchants and consumers, empowering them. “

Once the acquisition is finalized, Afterpay shareholders will own about 18.5% of Square, the companies said. The deal has been approved by the board of directors of both companies, but will need to be supported by Afterpay shareholders.

As part of the deal, Square will establish a secondary listing on the Australian Securities Exchange to provide Afterpay shareholders the option of receiving Square shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange or ASX. Square can choose to pay 1% of the purchase price in cash.

“By combining with Square, we will further accelerate our growth in the U.S. and globally, provide access to a new category of in-person merchants, and provide a broader platform of new and valuable capabilities and services to our customers. merchants and consumers, ”said Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar, co-founders and co-CEOs of Afterpay.

“We are fully aligned with Square’s goal and together we hope to continue to redefine financial well-being and responsible spending for our customers. “