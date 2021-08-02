Takeda Receives Irish Tax Appeals Commission Decision Regarding Shire Breakage Fee Tax Assessment Received From AbbVie

OSAKA, Japan – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE: 4502 / NYSE: TAK) (Takeda) today announced the receipt of a decision from the Irish Tax Appeals Commission on July 30, 2021 (IST) to uphold the Irish Commissioners’ position regarding the treatment of severance pay received by Shire plc (Shire) in October 2014 from AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie). Shire was acquired by Takeda in January 2019. Takeda intends to challenge this result by all available legal means, including by appealing the decision to Irish courts.

On November 28, 2018, Shire received a tax assessment from the Irish Revenue Commissioners for EUR 398 million. This valuation was intended to tax a severance fee of $ 1,635 million that Shire received from AbbVie in connection with AbbVie’s terminated offer to acquire Shire in 2014. Takeda has appealed this valuation and, terminated 2020 a hearing took place before the Irish Tax Appeal Board.

As Takeda continues to assess the substance of the ruling, the company will record a provision for the matter in the consolidated financial statements for the fiscal quarter, which ended June 30, 2021 (Q1 FY2021), as subsequent event related to a condition that existed on June 30, 2021. The provision is currently estimated at approximately 63 billion yen including accrued interest until June 30, 2021. In addition, to reflect the impact of the provision, Takeda will revise its summary of financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 “(IFRS, consolidated) and intends to re-file the revised information with the Tokyo Stock Exchange no later than August 6, 2021 (JST) . Takeda will also review other financial documents for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 to reflect the impact of the provision, and publish them on its website by August 6, 2021 (JST). no change to main and underlying financial results nts of Takeda’s first quarter of fiscal 2021, as the tax charge resulting from the ruling is a non-recurring item considered unrelated to Takeda’s current operations. To view updated documents, once available, please visit: https://www.takeda.com/investors/financial-results/.

At this time, Takeda is not revising its guidance for the full year ending March 31, 2022 (full year 2021). Takeda will update its consolidated financial guidance for fiscal 2021 (based on IFRS) at an appropriate time taking into account this decision and other factors. This decision will have no impact on the outlook for fiscal 2021 for basic or underlying financial results.

