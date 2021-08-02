Factory activity growth in China in July falls to 15-month low – Caixin PMI





BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese factory activity growth fell sharply in July as demand contracted for the first time in more than a year, in part due to high product prices, revealed Monday a business survey, highlighting the challenges facing the global manufacturing hub. FILE PHOTO: A worker wearing a face mask works on a production line making steel rims for bicycles at a factory, as the country is hit by the novel coronavirus outbreak, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, on March 2, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS / File photo The Caixin / Markit Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to 50.3 last month from 51.3 the previous month, its lowest level since April 2020. Analysts polled by Reuters had expected the index to drop to 51.1. The 50 mark separates growth from contraction on a monthly basis. The Chinese economy has largely recovered from the disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, but has faced new challenges in recent months, such as rising raw material costs, which have dampened corporate profit growth. industries in June. Policymakers have stepped up their efforts to curb soaring commodity prices that have squeezed manufacturers’ margins. The weaker results of the private survey, mainly covering export-oriented manufacturers and small manufacturers, are broadly in line with those of an official survey released on Saturday which showed activity was growing at the slowest pace in 17 month. The economy still faces enormous downward pressure, said Wang Zhe, senior economist at Caixin Insight Group, in comments released alongside the data. High product prices have lowered demand, especially for consumer goods and intermediate goods, Wang said. A new orders sub-index fell sharply for the first time since May 2020, while another production sub-index fell at the slowest pace of expansion since March of last year. Input prices continued to rise, albeit at a slower pace than the previous month but much faster than producer prices, which put pressure on margins. The companies surveyed said that the prices of raw materials, especially for industrial metals, remained high. Market demand was sensitive to product prices, which limited companies’ pricing power, Wang said. Export orders grew slightly faster than the month before, but still at a slow pace as the pandemic dampened foreign demand. Factories hired more workers for the fourth consecutive month, but at a slower pace. The confidence index for the coming year fell to its lowest level in 15 months. Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes

