Musk calls Apple App Store fees a “tax”





Elon musk threw his hat in the ring in the ongoing legal battle between tech giant Apple and Epic games, which makes the game of Fortnite ultra-popular, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) writes. Musk came out on Epic's side. "Apple's App Store fees are de facto a worldwide Internet tax," the Tesla CEO tweeted on Friday, July 30. "Epic is right." The lawsuit stems from Epic's decision to bypass Apple's integrated payment system and offer users to pay their way. As Apple found this to be a violation of its policies, it banned Epic from its App Store and has since been engaged in Epic's lawsuit over it. Epic accused Apple of having a "monopoly" grip on its domain because the App Store is the primary means for many users to purchase new apps. Epic CEO Tim sweeney, in a federal lawsuit ending in May, said Apple unfairly takes advantage of the work of those who make video games. In response, Apple defended its actions, saying the lawsuit was a "fundamental disagreement over the money" on Epic's side. The company said its taking of 30% of the profits is necessary to ensure that the App Store provides users with a generally safe way to download apps. Musk has stirred the pot on social media often, including criticizing rivals like Amazon. The WSJ reports that it recently appeared to praise the US Government Accountability Office for rejecting appeals to space travel company Blue Origin from Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos regarding a contract to develop a lunar lender. He also called for the separation of Amazon before. In July, Australia gave the green light for the Epic lawsuit against Apple to proceed. This overturned a previous ruling saying the case should be put on hold. Apple had blocked the lawsuit, saying it was a case better suited to be handled only in the United States

