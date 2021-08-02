Ever-Glory Announces $ 5 Million Share Buyback Program





NANJING, China, Aug. 1, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company” or “Ever-Glory”) (NASDAQ: EVK), a branded fashion apparel retailer and global supply chain leading clothing solutions provider, today announced that its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program under which the Company may repurchase up to $ 5 million ordinary shares outstanding of the Company at the latest December 31, 2021. As part of the share repurchase program, the Company may purchase Common Shares from time to time through a variety of means, including open market transactions and privately traded transactions. Redemptions on the open market will be carried out in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations, including the rule 10b-18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), and may be effected in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Exchange Act. The manner, timing and amount of any share repurchase will be determined by the management of the Company at its discretion based on its assessment of various factors, including the price of the Company’s common shares, market and economic conditions, regulatory requirements and other business considerations. The buyback program can be suspended or interrupted at any time. “We believe our stocks are of good value, and the board’s approval of this share buyback program is recognition of the long-term outlook for the intrinsic value of our company and the undervalued price of our shares. “Said Mr. Yihua Kang, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Ever-Glory. “The share buyback underscores our commitment to increasing shareholder value and demonstrates confidence in our company.” About Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. Situated at Nankeen, China, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is a branded fashion apparel retailer and a leading global provider of apparel supply chain solutions. Ever-Glory is the first Chinese clothing company listed on the US Stock Exchange (now named NYSE MKT) in july 2008 then transferred to the NASDAQ Global Market on December 31, 2015. Ever-Glory offers clothing for women in China under its own brands “La go go”, “Velwin” and “idol”. Ever-Glory is also a leading global provider of apparel supply chain solutions with a focus on mid to high-end casual wear, outerwear and athletic brands. Ever-Glory serves a number of well-known brands and retail stores by providing a full set of supply chain management services including: fabric development and design, sampling, sourcing , quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance and distribution. The story continues Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release and other written or oral statements made by or on behalf of Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (the “Company”) are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of federal securities laws. . Statements regarding future events and developments and the future performance of the Company, as well as management’s expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections regarding the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, market acceptance of the Company’s products and offerings, development and expansion of wholesale operations and retail, the Company’s continued access to capital, fluctuating exchange rates, the impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on local, national and global economic conditions in general and on our industry and our business in particular, and other risks and uncertainties. The actual results achieved by the Company (including, without limitation, the results arising from the future implementation of the Company’s strategies and the revenue, net income and new retail store projections set forth herein. document) may differ materially from those contemplated in forward-looking statements. due to these risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the control of the Company). These statements are based on management’s current expectations and speak only as of the date of such statements. Readers should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s latest annual report on Form 10-K and in other documents that the Company files from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to publicly update forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Cision Show original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ever-glory-announces-5-million-stock-repurchase-program-301345797.html SOURCE Ever-Glory International Group, Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/ever-glory-announces-5-million-020000819.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos