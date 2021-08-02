New Mexico’s largest utilities, including El Paso Electric, resume normal billing

New Mexico

SANTA FE, New Mexico Tens of thousands of people in New Mexico who are behind on their gas and electricity bills could lose electricity as early as mid-August.

The New Mexico Public Regulatory Commission has blocked utilities from disconnecting service due to unpaid bills during much of the pandemic.

The moratorium for investor-owned gas companies and large corporations ended in May, but has a 90-day transition period. The earliest customers could be cut is August 12.

Utilities – including El Paso Electric, which serves much of southern New Mexico – say the shutdowns are a last resort and would only happen after customers receive multiple late notices. Utilities and the state also have financial assistance for people who are struggling to pay their bills.

“We want all customers who are having trouble with their electric bill to know that support is available and that they should request it today,” said Kelly Tomblin, President and CEO of ‘EPE.

Tomblin said customers who have unpaid electricity bills can contact EPE by visiting epelectric.com, by calling 1-800-592-1634 or emailing [email protected] to get the financial help they need.

We have also partnered with Doa Ana County and Casa de Peregrinos to help share with our New Mexico clients the financial assistance available to help catch up on rent and utility bills, the vice-president added. ECE President, Cheryl Mele. While the amount of support available to New Mexico customers is plentiful, time is running out as state allocated funds will expire if not used.

September 30 is the deadline for spending federal funds for utility assistance under the Doa Ana County Rental and Emergency Utilities Assistance Program. Doa Ana County must have at least 65% of funds allocated to residents who meet income eligibility requirements by that date. Residents of Doa Ana County who have been financially impacted by Covid and who are currently renting can call (575) 525-5898 or visitdonaanacounty.org/ERAPto ask for help.