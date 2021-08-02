Square to acquire Afterpay, Australian now buys and later pays platform for $ 29 billion





Square, the financial payments company known for its popular Cash app announced its intention to merge Afterpay with its existing applications. This will give “even the smallest of merchants” the ability to buy now, pay for services later at checkout, among other offers.

The acquisition is the largest ever for Square.

The post-payment was founded in 2015 and launched in America in 2018. It is best known for its Buy It Now, Pay Later, offering a service that allows customers to split retail and online payments into installments.

These offers have grown in popularity as a way to reach younger consumers and keep up with the rapid shift to online shopping during the pandemic. Payments analysts have pointed out that the trend is particularly popular among Millennials and Gen Z, who are reluctant to take on credit card debt.

Afterpay, on the other hand, is one of the most important companies in the industry. Square claims 100,000 merchants worldwide use the platform and has more than 16 million customers. Square said it expects the deal on all stock to be done in the first quarter of 2022. Twitter TWTR Dorsey, who is CEO of Square in addition to, said Square and Afterpay have a “common goal.” “We have built our business to make the financial system more fair, accessible and inclusive, and Afterpay has built a brand of trust aligned with these principles,” he said. in a report. “Together, we can better connect our Cash App and Seller ecosystems to deliver even more compelling products and services to merchants and consumers, empowering them. “ Afterpay co-CEOs Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar said the move “marks an important recognition for the Australian tech sector as local innovation continues to be shared more widely around the world.” “By combining with Square, we will further accelerate our growth in the United States and globally, providing access to a new category of in-person merchants and providing a broader platform of new and valuable capabilities and services to our merchants and consumers, ”they said in a statement. Square is in acquisition mode this year. In March, he agreed to acquire a controlling stake in Jay-Z Tidal’s music streaming service for $ 297 million. And in July he acquisition of the Crew frontline employee platform , although details of the purchase are not available. – Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/01/tech/square-afterpay-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos