XPeng reported record deliveries in July. EV stocks are hot.





Text size



Xpeng P7 electric vehicle on display outside the New York Stock Exchange Jeenah Moon / Bloomberg



Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer



XPeng



recorded a new monthly record for deliveries. This is another sign that the demand for electric vehicles in China remains high. XPeng (ticker: XPEV) delivered 8,040 vehicles in July, up 228% year on year and up from 6,565 vehicles delivered in June. So far in 2021, XPeng has delivered nearly 39,000 vehicles. Earlier Sunday, peer XPeng



Li Auto



(LI) posted its own new monthly record with 8,589 vehicle deliveries in July. Both results point to strong demand for electric vehicles in China and demonstrate that the worst of the global semiconductor shortage that limited auto production in 2021 is fading away. XPeng, for example, delivered just 2,223 vehicles in February and only 5,696 in May. June deliveries were a record through July and reaching over 8,000 deliveries in one month is another strong data point for XPeng as well as the Chinese electric vehicle industry. That’s a good number, but calling equities reaction on Monday is difficult, even with XPEng stock up 1.1% late in trading on Sunday. XPeng stock opened higher on July 1 after releasing June figures, but still closed 1.6% lower that day. XPeng’s stock is down about 5% year-to-date, behind the



S&P 500



s 17% increase and the



Dow Jones Industrial Average



s14% ahead. The stocks have been racing these days. XPeng stock has risen around 36% in the past three months, as investor sentiment has improved alongside vehicle deliveries. Li stock, for example, has risen 69% in the past three months. NIO



(NIO) has fallen behind its peers over the past three months with just a 12% gain. NIO will report on deliveries over the next few days. It is the largest of the three companies in terms of shipments and market capitalization. It set a monthly record in June with 8,083 deliveries. You’re here



(TSLA) is also a big player in China’s electric vehicle market, but it doesn’t report monthly sales by country, leaving analysts and investors to wait for industry data on car production and registrations. But strong Chinese shipments from its peers generally bode well for Tesla, too. Write to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.barrons.com/articles/xpeng-deliveries-ev-stocks-tesla-51627865611 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos