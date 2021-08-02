Business
Oma Savings Bank Plcs half-year financial report 1.1.-30.6.221: growth continues
OMA SAVING BANK PLC, PUBLICATION ON AUGUST 2, 2021 AT 8:30 AM ET, HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT
Oma Savings Bank Plcs Semester Financial Report 1.1.-30.6.2021: Growth continues – best profits since the start of the year
This press release is a summary of the January-June 2021 half-year financial report of Oma Savings Bank (OmaSp), which can be read from the pdf file attached to this stock market press release. In addition, alongside the half-yearly financial report, the Company also publishes information on capital adequacy and risk management in accordance with Pillar III in a separate report, available as an attached pdf file. Both reports are also available on the Company’s website at www.omasp.fi.
CEO after Sydnlammi:
the the start of the year has been the best in history and all key indicators have improved at all levels. Business volumes continued to grow strongly, and profitability has been further improved.
The main sources of income grew strongly during the first half of the year, with net interest income by 20% and income from fees and commissions by 17%. In addition, we have recognized in operating income the non-recurring item received from the termination of the core banking project, which has a positive effect on the result of approximately EUR 22 million. Credit losses remained low and the quality of the loan portfolio continued to improve.
The comparable cost / income ratio improved further in the first half of the year and stood at 49.6%. The comparable return on equity (ROE) was 10.6% in the first half of the year.
The profit before tax for the second quarter amounted to 38.3 million euros. Comparable profit before tax doubled to EUR 14.6 million.
Profit before tax for the first half of the year reached a new record level and amounted to 50 million euros. Comparable profit before tax increased by 175% to 24.7 million euros. OmaSp’s balance sheet is approaching the 5 billion mark and increasing by 9% during the first half of the year.
The number of shareholders has increased considerably
The company’s growth and steadily improved profitability further improved shareholder value. This was reflected in increased investor interest in OmaSp and the number of new owners increased 2.5 times during the year.
A record dividend of 0.30 euro will be paid in the fall after the end of the profit sharing restrictions.
Improved profit guidance
OmaSp has issued a positive profit warning twice this year and the profit forecast has been revised up again in August 2021. The starting points for the rest of the year are excellent.
The merger of Caisse d’Epargne Eurajoen with OmaSp is proceeding as planned and the objective is to finalize the business transfer in December 2021.
January June 2021
Net interest income rose sharply in April-June by 23.8% and in January-June by 20.0% compared to the same period last year.
The residential mortgage portfolio increased a total of 5.8% in the second quarter. Over the previous 12 months, the residential mortgage portfolio increased 22.7%. At the same time, the business loan portfolio increased by 27.6%.
Deposit stocks rose 6.6% in the second quarter. The previous 12 months saw an increase of 20.9%.
The Fees and commissions item increased by 17.1% in April-June and by 17.4% in January-June compared to the same period last year.
In June, the company announced that it had agreed with Cognizant to terminate the contract for the core banking project. As part of the deal, Cognizant paid OmaSp financial compensation, which had a positive impact of approximately € 22 million on the company’s pre-tax profit.
The company issued a positive earnings warning in June and revised its earnings guidance for fiscal 2021.
Total operating income increased by 143.9% in the second quarter and amounted to a total of 57.6 million euros. For January-June, total operating income increased by 61.9% to 86.8 (53.6) million euros.
Impairment losses on financial assets decreased compared to the comparison period and amounted to 0.8 (3.9) million euros in April-June. For the first half of the year, impairment losses on financial assets amounted to 3.6 (12.5) million euros.
The cost / income ratio improved significantly in the second quarter and stood at 32.0 (56.2)%. The comparable cost / income ratio improved to 47.0 (52.8)%.
For April-June, profit before tax increased significantly compared to the previous year and amounted to 38.3 (6.5) million euros. For the first half of the year, the profit before taxes increased significantly compared to the previous year and amounted to 50.0 (13.7) million euros.
Comparable profit before tax for the second quarter increased significantly compared to the comparative period and amounted to 14.6 (7.3) million euros. For the first half of the year, the comparative profit before tax amounted to 24.7 (9.0) million euros.
Key figures of the Group (1,000 euros)
1-6 / 2021
1-6 / 2020
%
2021 T2
2020 T2
%
Net interest income
37 668
31,391
20%
19 669
15 886
24%
Income and expenses of fees and commissions, net
16,485
14,042
17%
8,583
7 328
17%
Total operating expenses
-32 834
-27,524
19%
-18,422
-13,291
39%
Impairment losses on financial assets, net
-3 603
-12,453
-71%
-813
-3 922
-79%
pre-tax profit
49 956
13,678
265%
38 284
6 457
493%
Operating coefficient, %
38.0%
51.3%
-26%
32.0%
56.2%
-43%
Total balance
4 776 891
3,838,097
24%
4 776 891
3,838,097
24%
Equity
383,434
329 789
16%
383,434
329 789
16%
Return on Assets (ROA)%
1.7%
0.6%
189%
2.6%
0.6%
341%
Return on equity (ROE)%
21.6%
6.8%
217%
33.1%
6.5%
410%
Earnings per share (EPS), EUR
1.34
0.38
256%
1.03
0.18
477%
Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio%
16.4%
16.4%
0%
16.4%
16.4%
0%
Comparable profit before tax
24,679
8 966
175%
14 636
7,276
101%
Comparable expense / income ratio,%
49.6%
55.6%
-11%
47.0%
52.8%
-11%
Comparable return on equity (ROE)%
10.6%
4.5%
136%
12.6%
7.3%
73%
Outlook for fiscal year 2021 (updated August 2, 2021)
The company improves in June its revised outlook and profit forecast for 2021 to comparable pre-tax profit. The Company’s pre-tax profit and comparable pre-tax profit for 2021 will increase significantly from the prior year. The result for the year is reinforced by the continued favorable development of the business.
Oma Savings Bank Plc
Board of directors
Further information:
Pasi Sydnlammi, CEO, tel. +358 45 657 5506, [email protected]
Sariana Liiri, Financial Director, tel. +358 40 835 6712, [email protected]
Minna Sillanp, CCO, tel. +358 50 66592, go.sillanp[email protected]
DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Main media
www.omasp.fi
OmaSp coming soon
OmaSp is a growing Finnish bank and Finland’s largest savings bank in terms of total assets. Around 300 professionals provide services nationwide through the 32 OmaSps branches and digital service channels to 140,000 customers. OmaSp focuses mainly on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a wide range of banking services both through its own balance sheet and by acting as an intermediary for the products of its partners. Intermediated products include credit, investment and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking.
The central idea of OmaSp is to provide personalized service and to be local and close to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to provide a superior customer experience through personalized service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer-oriented. The staff are engaged and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with versatile tasks and continuous development. A significant portion of the staff also owns shares in OmaSp.
Attachments
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oma-savings-bank-plc-half-053000557.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]