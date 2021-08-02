Huge, plentiful funds make life difficult for tech venture capitalists in Silicon Valley





Silicon Valley venture capitalists, long the kings of tech finance, are dominated on their own turf. Their new competition? Old fashioned forestry, mutuals and pension funds. Armed with seemingly endless capital, these institutions have taken northern California by storm this year, throwing record cash at start-ups, and new data reveals just how intense the pressure has become on VCs. “Speed ​​Dating but more extreme” Despite being the old guard in most areas of investing, hedge funds, mutual funds, pensions, and sovereign groups are labeled “non-traditional investors” in Silicon Valley. And in this case, the designation makes sense. Their recent emergence as investors in the tech sector has certainly turned the tradition upside down: These non-traditional investors were involved in 42% of seed funding deals in the second quarter (their highest share on record) and accounted for 75% of all invested capital.

Investment in U.S. startups in the first half of the year was $ 150 billion, more than any year before 2020 and on track to nearly double last year’s record total. “It’s like speed dating but more extreme,” said Peter Fishman, co-founder of data automation start-up Mozart Data. The Wall Street Journal the new influx of investors. Return roles: Emboldened by the considerable money spent, many start-ups have removed their pitch decks and are directly asking for capital, along with favorable preconditions. And the number of major agreements signed this year reflects this change in bargaining power: From 2016 to 2019, there were 35 funding deals each month of $ 100 million or more, according to CB Insights. In 2021, there have been 126 transactions per month so far.

And just five years ago, 14 startups were valued at $ 1 billion or more in the second quarter. This year, they are already 136. Schmstandards: “There is no such thing as a venture capital fund with price discipline. We have all caved in,” tweeted venture capitalist Keith Rabois, suggesting that to keep pace with the big institutional investors, capitalists venture capitalists reject caution in cutting back on audits and due diligence before squeezing cash into start-ups.

