SEC Temporarily Suspends Approvals Of New Chinese IPOs After Didi Debacle

The Friday announcement, first reported by Reuters, shows regulators are taking a much more cautious stance on Chinese companies looking to sell shares in America following disastrous ride-hailing giant collapse Didi Global.

Shortly after Didi became public on the New York Stock Exchange on June 30, Beijing cracked down on the company due to concerns about its cybersecurity practices.

Didi’s stock has plunged more than 30% from its initial public offering price of $ 14 per share, and is trading near half of the over $ 18 peak it reached on the day. of its initial public offering.

China’s close scrutiny of the business is part of a broader government effort to exercise more control on its local tech giants, many of which have chosen to go public in New York instead of Hong Kong or Shanghai.

U.S.-listed shares of Alibaba, e-commerce rival JD, social media giant Tencent, search engine Baidu and electric car maker Nio all fell between 10% and 20% last month. due to concerns over even tighter regulations from China, and potentially the United States as well.

“In light of recent developments in China … I have instructed staff to request certain information from offshore issuers associated with China-based operating companies before their registration statements are declared effective,” he said. said SEC Chairman Gary Gensler in A declaration.

The SEC is particularly concerned about Chinese companies structured as variable interest entities (VIEs). Although based in China, these companies are formed as an offshore shell company often in tax-advantaged places like the Cayman Islands to issue shares.

In addition to lowering taxes, companies registering their operations outside of China have generally been able to gain faster approval from U.S. regulators for IPOs.

But Gensler said he wanted those companies to disclose more information explaining that investors do not directly buy shares of a company headquartered in China, as well as more details of the relationship between the shell company. and the parent company.

He is also seeking more information on the risks these companies face due to any regulatory changes made by the Chinese government in the future and wants companies to include more detailed financial information.

Gensler also said on Friday that he had asked SEC staff members “to engage in additional targeted reviews of cases for companies with large operations based in China.”

“I believe these changes will improve the overall quality of disclosure in the registration statements of offshore issuers that have affiliations with operating companies based in China,” Gensler said.

Following this statement, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) on Sunday called Beijing and Washington to “”improve communication“on how Chinese companies should be regulated.

Regulators in the two countries should “properly deal with the issues related to the supervision of China-based companies listed in the United States, in order to form stable political expectations and create a good regulatory environment,” the CSRC said.

The agency also sought to allay concerns over Beijing’s crackdown on Chinese companies, which spooked investors and led to a massive sell-off in the stock market last week.

The CSRC has “always been open to the choice of companies to list their securities on international or national markets,” she said in her statement, adding that she would communicate closely with other Chinese authorities to remain transparent about the policy. affecting these businesses.

– Laura He contributed to this report.