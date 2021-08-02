TPG leverages Dense Air for additional 5G spectrum





Iaki Berroeta (TPG Telecom) Credit: Supplied TPG Telecom has reached an agreement to acquire additional holdings in 5G spectrum in the 3.6 GHz band from Dense Air, a move that will increase the largest holdings in the 3.6 GHz spectrum of telecom operators from 60 MHz to 90 MHz to Adelaide and 95 MHz to Brisbane, Perth and Canberra. . In Sydney and Melbourne, TPG Telecom will acquire 5 MHz of 3.6 GHz spectrum, increasing its stake to 65 MHz as part of the transaction. Dense Air was one of five local telecommunications companies, including TPG Telecom’s subsidiary, Mobile JV, which successfully bid for and obtained the rights to the radio spectrum in the 26 GHz band, which is considered an optimal ingredient to provide 5G services in Australia, in April. TPG Telecom said the transaction to acquire additional spectrum involved a wholly owned subsidiary acquiring all the shares of an Australian subsidiary of Dense Air Limited, which owns 3.6 GHz spectrum licenses acquired at auction in 2018. The subsidiaries of TPG Telecom and Dense Air have also entered into a separate agreement under which TPG Telecom will sell its 2.6 GHz spectrum band licenses to Dense Air Networks Australia. From TPG Networks perspective, 3.6 GHz Dense Airs spectrum is a much better complement to the existing spectrum portfolio of telecom operators than 2.6 GHz, while 2.6 GHz offers national Dense Air spectrum. which, along with the Dense Airs 26 GHz spectrum, enables better activation of Dense Airs neutral host model. TPG Telecom CEO Iaki Berroeta said the acquisition of the spectrum will mean an improved 5G experience for the entity’s mobile customers resulting from the historic $ 15 billion merger of TPG and Vodafone Australia. For our mobile and home wireless customers, this additional mid-range 5G spectrum will mean a significant boost in speeds through increased capacity, Berroeta said. This spectrum acquisition will enhance our 5G customer experience and prepare us for future customer growth as we deploy our 5G home internet service to meet customer demand for NBN alternatives.

Read more Dicker Data becomes first Australian player for Inseego As this spectrum is immediately adjacent to our existing 5G spectrum assets, it can be deployed quickly and without significant cost, he added. TPG Telecoms 5G network is currently deployed in selected areas in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Canberra, Perth, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Central Coast and Geelong. The agreements for the 3.6 GHz spectrum transaction and the 2.6 GHz spectrum transaction remain subject to strict conditions, including that the two transactions be concluded simultaneously and receive the approval of the Australian Competition Commission and of consumption. Once the conditions are met, the transactions are expected to be finalized in September 2021.

Read more TPG and Telstra get organized with spectrum defragmentation project The agreement represents the latest step in TPG Telecom’s continuing efforts to consolidate its mobile telecommunications spectrum license holdings. Last month, TPG Telecom and Telstra revealed that they had teamed up to replenish two bands in their combined holdings of radio spectrum in an effort to increase data speeds for customers. Generally speaking, the project involved the defragmentation of the spectrum holdings of TPG Telecom and Telstra in the 2100MHz and 1800MHz bands to obtain contiguous holdings for each of the two operators in Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Darwin and Hobart.







Subscribe to the newsletter ! Error: Please verify your email address. Keywords mobileTelcoTPG5GDense Air

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arnnet.com.au/article/690203/tpg-taps-dense-air-for-additional-5g-spectrum/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos