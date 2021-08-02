Asian stocks weighed down by Chinese worries as US earnings shine





Nikkei breaks 7-month low, wary of Chinese markets

US Equity Futures Company As Earnings Exceed Expectations

The Senate seeks to pass an agreement on infrastructure; pay to come SYDNEY, Aug. 2 (Reuters) – Asian stocks face another difficult week as supporters of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown fear for the Chinese economy, although optimistic economic data in the United States and Europe and the Strong corporate earnings are putting a floor under their markets. China’s woes were highlighted over the weekend with a survey showing factory activity grew at the slowest pace in 17 months amid rising costs and extreme weather conditions. Read more In contrast, Europe’s economic recovery exceeded all expectations in the last quarter, as U.S. consumers spent with abandon in June as restrictions on coronaviruses eased, a trend likely to ensure a strong report. on the payroll at the end of this week. “Rising US corporate profits and falling bond yields are providing support, and in any case, the uptrend in equities is expected to remain in place next year as rising vaccination rates allows the economic recovery to continue, “said Shane Oliver, chief investment officer. strategist at AMP Capital. About 89% of the roughly 300 recent U.S. earnings reports have beaten analysts’ earnings estimates. Profits are now expected to climb 89.8% in the second quarter, compared to 65.4% expected in early July. There was also the prospect of further fiscal stimulus as US senators scrambled to finalize a sweeping $ 1 trillion infrastructure plan that could be passed this week. Read more Optimism was apparent at the start of trading with S&P 500 futures up 0.4% and Nasdaq futures up 0.3%. Asia has fared so well, with China’s crackdown on the tech and education sectors hammering stocks, while the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus in the region has slowed growth. The largest MSCI index for Asia-Pacific stocks outside of Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) was a little firmer on Monday morning, after hitting its year-low so far last week. The Japanese Nikkei (.N225) rebounded 1.1%, but it was its lowest level since January. Investors were eagerly awaiting to see how the Chinese blue chips fared after this index (.CSI300) fell 5.5% last week. Equity valuations elsewhere have been supported by steadily declining bond yields, with US 10-year bond yields falling for five consecutive weeks to 1.23%. That drop combined with surprisingly strong EU economic data released on Friday to lift the euro to $ 1.1866, far from its July low of $ 1.1750. The dollar has also drifted to 109.67 yen, from its recent high of 110.58, but has support around 109.35. As a result, the dollar index eased to 92.110, from a peak of 93.194 in July. Falling bond yields and the dollar gave gold a boost last week, but it weakened again to resistance around $ 1,832 and was last trading at $ 1,812l ‘ounce. Oil prices edged down on Monday, but this comes after four straight months of gains as demand will remain strong and supply limited. Brent lost 29 cents to $ 75.12 a barrel, while US crude lost 23 cents to $ 73.72. Editing by Kenneth Maxwell Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

