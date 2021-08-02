Fran Townsend, Activision executive, blocks employees on Twitter





Over the weekend, amid all the commotion and toxic publicity generated by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing investigation and subsequent trial on the company’s abusive working conditions, thought Activision Blizzards’ Fran Townsend. this would be a great time to tweet the whistleblower issue. As a reminder, this is a woman who the wake of the DFEH prosecution becoming public, shipped an e-mail to the staff calling him without merit and has been so widely criticized that it has been specifically mentioned as the cause of last week’s walkout, while calls for her dismissal from her post as godmother of the company’s women’s network are also increasing. In an earlier and more public position before her appointment in March as Vice President of Corporate Affairs of Activision Blizzards, Corporate Secretary and Chief Compliance Officer, Townsend previously served as the President’s Assistant for Homeland Security and Anti-Crime. terrorism during the Bush administration, where it was responsible for things like: She was one of the big boosters behind the increased level of national terrorist threat during Bush’s 2004 re-election campaign, based on three-year-old evidence, then Homeland Security chief Tom Ridge later said. he was under political pressure to make. The director of Abu Ghraib prison, where people were being tortured, said he also felt compelled to increase the amount of information from interrogations following a visit from Townsend. Townsend then defended the Bush administration’s use of torture, including waterboarding, sleep deprivation, and forced nudity. Regardless of what you think about whether or not waterboarding is torture, legal documents were created and used by career intelligence officials who then implemented the program, she said. said in an interview with CNN in 2009 after the Obama administration declassified the Bush era. memos justifying the CIA’s use of torture. There were very strict controls on the program. These people have leaned on them and now free them and subject these people, these career professionals to some kind of public humiliation and opprobrium, then the potential of a congressional investigation will really make our intelligence community downright. at risk. Considering all of this, as well as the content and timing of his tweet, the audience response has not been positive! He has been almost universally contested or mocked, which is expected, his Twitter and it happens every day, that’s why the ratio is there. But what is remarkable here is rather to recognize that she, as an executive employed in a management position in a company in crisis, had made a bad tweet and responded accordingly by doing something like locking her down. account, delete the tweet or just ignore the reviews and get on with whatever the rich do on the weekends, she began to systematically block anyone, even mildly critical, from her decision to share a story about the dangers of whistleblowing. as his company is in the midst of historically shocking allegations made by employees testifying in confidence. This includes several journalists and developers from outside companies, but also many current and former Activision Blizzard employees. His employees and colleagues. Now is a great time to take a look at the core values ​​of the Blizzard company, one of which is that every voice counts. Great ideas can come from anywhere. Blizzard Entertainment is what it is today thanks to the voices of our players and every member of the company. Every employee is encouraged to speak up, listen, respect other opinions, and accept criticism as another way to get good ideas. G / O Media may earn a commission Eh.

